The Consumer Convenience Mandate: Why Kiosks Should Not Be Grocers’ Only Innovations
If consumers’ feelings are any indication, the immediate cost-cutting benefits grocers can receive from reduced personnel may be better spent on loyalty-focused innovations. Traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores are having an especially tough time these days, feeling the weight of consumer inflation concerns that drove disappointing December grocery sales. Adding to these pressures is the increasing adoption of online grocery shopping and competition from both dollar stores and Amazon’s center-aisle category expansion.
Target Joins Grocers Wooing Gen Z With Wellness Offerings
This week in grocery, Target focuses on wellness, Reynolds sees trade-down and Flashfood expands. Big-box chain Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants. “Self-care is one of the areas where we are seeing the fastest growth,” Cassandra...
Amazon, Walmart Square Off Over Rise in Curbside and In-Store Pickup
Evolving online search tools and a growing consumer shift toward faster pickup options are raising the digital stakes between Amazon and Walmart. Whether it’s curbside or in-store, the 2-day delivery model is clearly facing increased pressure. This, at a time when PYMNTS’ 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index has not...
How Hybrid Work Is Driving B2B Self-Service Tech
New forms of catering have emerged in response to the rise of hybrid working. In a system where everyone’s work hours are in a fixed and shared location, predictable catering solutions make a lot of sense. But in the more dynamic reality of 2023, it can be challenging for businesses that serve office workers to meet irregular demand for food and beverages.
Oscar Health Nearly Doubled Its Member Base in 2022
The digital healthcare arena continues transforming healthcare delivery while broadening access for patients. This, as health technology company and insurance platform Oscar Health told investors on Thursday’s (Feb. 9) fourth quarter 2022 earnings call that its membership numbers for the year rose to a record total of 1,151,483. The...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
Voxel and Booking.com Launch Invoice Collection Tool for Travel Industry
Voxel has partnered with Booking.com to deploy an invoice collection tool for the travel industry. TravelDailyNews reported Friday (Feb. 10) that the Spanish B2B payments firm and the travel website developed a tool to automate invoice collection to streamline reconciliation processes and ensure that invoices meet the legal requirements of value-added tax (VAT) recovery.
Visa to Hire 1,000 Workers for New Atlanta Office
Visa plans to hire 1,000 workers to staff the company’s new Atlanta offices. The expansion is part of Visa’s goal to have a strong presence in the communities “where it does meaningful business,” the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) news release. “Atlanta, for instance,...
Bean Box CEO: Lack of Product Options Puts Subscription Sales at Risk
Economic worries, such as stagnant wages, increasing interest rates and inconsistent inflation, are piling up on consumers, forcing them to examine their spending. As they adjust, subscriptions are likely to be on the chopping block, making it increasingly vital for subscription-based companies to avoid cancellations. Whether due to expired or stolen credit cards or errors in payment data entry, failed transactions are a leading culprit for subscription cancellations.
UK Grocers Reimagine Loyalty Programs to Keep Customers Engaged
To attract customers, U.K. supermarkets compete to offer the best loyalty scheme. And British shoppers sure do love their loyalty rewards. One PYMNTS survey found that 63% of Brits are signed up for their favorite supermarket’s loyalty program. The findings, documented in the report “What UK Consumers Expect From Their Grocery Shopping Experience,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, also found that 44% of Brits spend more at supermarkets that offer a loyalty program.
PepsiCo Sees Consumer Preferences Shift Toward Name Brands
After months of opting for private-label, consumers are turning back toward name brands, PepsiCo says. The food, snack and beverage giant said Thursday (Feb. 9) in prepared remarks accompanying its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that it has seen shoppers opting for well-known brands rather than lesser-known, lower-priced competitors. “The business...
American Express and Microsoft Develop AI-Powered Business Travel Expense Reporting
American Express and Microsoft are working to simplify business travel expense reporting. The companies have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered solution that simplifies and automates expense reporting and approvals, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Microsoft will pilot it later this year with its...
An Insider on Making Subscriptions Work in Tough Times
--- Direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box has driven explosive growth by staying nimble and strategic. From choosing the right partners to expanding into wholesale with Walmart for the holidays, the Seattle-based company stands out in a town known for coffee innovation. CEO and co-founder Matthew Berk said the company...
Dollar Stores Battle Walmart and Amazon for Grocery Spend
Budget-conscious consumers are eating at home — and Amazon and Walmart may cede grocery ground to the dollar stores. The key battles may be fought over the pantry staples — the items that are the lion’s share of spend and are essential. The jousting over grocery spend...
Tapestry Weaves Physical Stores and Brand Innovation Into Record Omnichannel Results
Luxury showed resilience across the brands of fashion house Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, as a mix of data, artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel sales drove strength in a challenging quarter. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told investors that the company’s fiscal second quarter for the three...
Shopify Unveils 100+ Upgrades to Simplify Mobile Commerce
Shopify is offering merchants a one-page checkout offering as part of a broader upgrade of its services. “Shopify is innovating the most important surface in commerce: checkout,” the eCommerce platform said in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). “We’re launching a new one-page design and more levels of extensibility to help merchants optimize for conversion.”
Boost CEO Says Standardization Key to Digital B2B Payments Growth
B2B payments will see significant adoption and standardization of digital, integrated solutions in 2023, Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. After the uncertainty of the last two years, it’s easy to get focused on the negative...
Prizeout and Pockit Partner on Offering Bonus-Value Gift Cards
Prizeout and Pockit have partnered to offer bonus-value gift cards in the United Kingdom. The collaboration adds Prizeout’s online marketplace of gift cards to Pockit’s financial services app that has 700,000 users in the U.K., the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Prizeout is an...
