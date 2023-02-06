LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are worked a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave. Friday evening. They say the wreck blocked all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area for a time, as well. As of 6:45 p.m., the wreck had cleared. No information has been released about the wreck or the victim.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO