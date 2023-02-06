ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions

Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro. “This is a completely free program, from three years old all the way to adults, anyone that comes out to Winnsboro. We cover all the cost, my wife and I, completely ourselves so the rink cost, the equipment cost,” said owner Justin Duplantis.
WINNSBORO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas

Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Roadwork for the week of February 13

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Feb. 13, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are worked a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave. Friday evening. They say the wreck blocked all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area for a time, as well. As of 6:45 p.m., the wreck had cleared. No information has been released about the wreck or the victim.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation

Angela Justice, sister of Ashley Schaeffer, speaks outside of a court hearing where two women pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder Schaeffer. The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 3 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD installs new greenhouse to feed students

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 4 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Leroy Hammond who has seen increased traffic on his street due to the High Street bridge in Longview being shut down for repairs. Jeff Williford explains TXDOT’s plan to address the road repairs from last week’s winter storm damage. Lufkin City Council considers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Longview man who was reported missing on February 7. Cannon Tuck, 29, of Longview, was last seen in the area of Fourth St and east Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Sheriff: Panola County manhunt suspect was federal fugitive

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect who sparked a multi-agency manhunt Friday afternoon was a wanted federal fugitive. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton gave an update on the incident via a video posted to social media where he identified the suspect as Brandon Greer, of Tyler. Clinton said Greer was a federal fugitive after fleeing a halfway house, in addition to being suspected of involvement in a local burglary involving stolen firearms.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy