5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria. ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams using thermal cameras to locate signs of life are continuing to pull survivors out of mounds of rubble, five days after a major earthquake struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. Rescuers on Saturday pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after the quake. The death toll is approaching 25,000. At least four more people were rescued earlier Saturday. They included a disoriented 16-year-old and a 70-year-old woman. But not all ended well. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl in the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay province early on Saturday and intubated her. But she died before she could be pulled free.

1 HOUR AGO