Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
One dead in tractor trailer accident on I-520 in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. on I-520 Westbound at mile marker 10.
Motorcycle & 18-wheeler collide in Aiken County, coroner called to scene
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s office have responded to a crash. The incident happened around 11:15 Thursday morning, in front of 1598 Columbia Highway. We’re told the wreck involves a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The coroner has been […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Jerry Gunter, 62, was last seen on Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and...
WRDW-TV
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 11 in regards to a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of...
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff discusses active crime units, excessive force
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The recent investigation into Memphis police officers involved in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols has brought the topic of police training back into the spotlight. Especially when it comes to crime suppression task forces like the SCORPION task force with Memphis Police Department.
WRDW-TV
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault using a vehicle. According to authorities, deputies arrived on the scene in reference to a collision, where the victim and witness were riding horses near the edge of the roadway of Gyles Storey Road toward New Holland Road on Dec. 3, 2022, around 3:42 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son Thursday morning. At 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the home of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby. The domestic incident was investigated by the...
wfxg.com
RCSO jailer arrested; on administrative leave
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy jailer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into her arrest on February 9th. According to RCSO, deputies responded to the home of Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son. Maultsby has been charged with reckless conduct.
wfxg.com
Reports of shooting near MLK & 12th St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and no further information is available. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 12th St. According to dispatch, the call came in at around...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after argument turns violent at Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at an apartment complex. According to authorities, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call around 5:33 p.m. in reference to a fight on the block of 2200 Bread Street and Hal Powell Apartment Complex.
wfxg.com
Lanes to take place on I-20 next week
AUGUSTA, GA ( WFXG) -Heads up for Drivers in Richmond County! Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners plans to implement overnight lane closures on Interstate 20. It will take place Monday, Feb. 13, through Feb. 16. The right lane will be closed on I-20 westbound from mile marker 1 in...
WRDW-TV
Construction almost complete on Exit 183 in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction off of I-20 in Columbia County has come a long way. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the project should be wrapped up within the month. We talked to a woman who’s lived in Harlem for more than 20 years about how the new round-a-bout...
wgac.com
Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run Still Sought
The driver of a fatal hit-and-run in Aiken County earlier this week is still being sought. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene Monday on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. Fifty-eight-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta was hit by an SUV at 5:40 p.m. after she exited her...
‘We hear the gunshots every other night’: Residents concerned about safety following Burger King shooting
People who live nearby are concerned about the amount of crime they say happens in the area.
wfxg.com
Shooting at Aiken restaurant leaves one dead, one injured
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials in Aiken are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting happened Wednesday evening around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Burger King on York Street. The coroner says two individuals were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this suspect wanted for child molestation in Waynesboro?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect connected to a child molestation case. Hubert Williams is wanted for two counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual battery against a child under 16.
Comments / 0