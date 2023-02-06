Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
How common is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)?
Research suggests that IBS is a common condition, and females are more likely to have it than males. Genes, psychological conditions, and gastrointestinal infections can all increase a person’s risk of developing IBS. IBS is a gastrointestinal tract disease that affects people globally. It is. , and symptoms typically...
Healthline
What to Do If Your Crohn’s Disease Treatment Isn’t Working
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It can affect any part of the digestive tract. Symptoms of Crohn’s include pain, cramping, diarrhea, blood in the stool, and fatigue. It’s a chronic disease that has times when symptoms flare, followed by periods of remission. Medications...
How Is Sleep Apnea Treated?
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects your breathing when you sleep, causing your airway to collapse or narrow. As a result, your breathing stops and restarts several times throughout the night.The most common type of treatment is wearing a special machine—called a CPAP machine—which helps keep your airways open. Other sleep apnea treatments include wearing special oral appliances, practicing positional therapy, or getting surgery. Sleep apnea treatments can help you sleep more soundly at night as well as reduce risks for complications, such as irregular heart rhythms.Your primary care provider can assemble a care team, which may include a...
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Weight Loss After Going on Diabetes Drugs
O'Donnell also explained that cutting down on alcohol and giving up soda had helped her to shed weight, saying, "Soda is the enemy, period."
I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong
A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
The Fast Food Side Cardiologists Say You Should Never Order Again Because It’s So Bad For Your Heart: Cheese Curds
Along with various other factors like your activity level and blood pressure, your diet plays a central role in your cardiovascular health. While cooking for yourself at home using nutrient-packed, antioxidant-rich whole foods is always the best way...
If You’re Over 50 and Want To Lose Belly Fat, These Are the Top Foods To Avoid
Doctors and nutritionists weigh in.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Texas Mom Shares Experience Using Ozempic for 1 Year: 'It's More Complicated Than People Realize'
Natasha Robinson opens up to PEOPLE about taking Ozempic due to her insulin resistance and high glucose levels Natasha Robinson has long struggled with high glucose, insulin and A1C levels, which made her gain weight and become extremely fatigued. For several years, the 37-year-old from Dallas was taking diabetes drug metformin but saw no progress. So as someone who works in higher education and has in-laws who are pharmacists, Robinson took matters into her own hands and did research for better alternatives. She ultimately came across Ozempic and suggested it to her...
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
