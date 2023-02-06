OLEAN, NY — A portion of Front Street will be closed to traffic Friday while an emergency repair of a water main is underway. The city’s Department of Public Works Water Distribution Division is expected to begin work at 10 a.m., and the repair could take most of the day, according to a press release from the department. The repair of the water main, which is on the 300 block of Front Street, will require the closure of Front Street from Seneca Avenue to Spring Street. No disruption of water service to is expected. The Olean Area Transit System City Loop and Olean-Salamanca-Olean services will be rerouted Friday because of the emergency repair. Front Street between Seneca Avenue and Spring Street will not be serviced. Individuals with questions about the repair work should contact the city water office at 716-376-5657.

OLEAN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO