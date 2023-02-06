Read full article on original website
Ecumenical Home/Chapel Ridge Seeking Valentines Cards
The Bradford Ecumenical Home and Chapel Ridge are inviting people to send Valentine’s cards to their residents. The goal of what they’re calling the “#cupidCrew” is to spread love to older adults help combat feeling of isolation, and strengthen our universal need for connection. Cards can...
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
Emergency Water Main Repair Will Cause Road Closure in Olean
OLEAN, NY — A portion of Front Street will be closed to traffic Friday while an emergency repair of a water main is underway. The city’s Department of Public Works Water Distribution Division is expected to begin work at 10 a.m., and the repair could take most of the day, according to a press release from the department. The repair of the water main, which is on the 300 block of Front Street, will require the closure of Front Street from Seneca Avenue to Spring Street. No disruption of water service to is expected. The Olean Area Transit System City Loop and Olean-Salamanca-Olean services will be rerouted Friday because of the emergency repair. Front Street between Seneca Avenue and Spring Street will not be serviced. Individuals with questions about the repair work should contact the city water office at 716-376-5657.
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
DuBois Tops Bradford Lady Owls 44-26
DuBois topped the Bradford Lady Owls 44-26 last night at the Owls’ Nest. Teegan Runyan led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points as the Lady Beavers picked up the road win. Alanna Benson had 13 points for Bradford with Kalie Dixon adding eight points. The Lady Owls are...
Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
Nine Mile Section of Route 430 to be Repaved
A nine-mile section of Route 430 will be resurfaced as part of statewide repaving projects. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in state funding has been released to support renewal of state roadways impacted by extreme weather. The section of Route 430 from its intersection with Route 394 in...
Jamestown Police Recruitment Data Misrepresented By Mayor
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As the Jamestown Police Department struggles to hire new officers, city hall is taking flak over misrepresented recruitment data. A Jamestown resident is raising concerns about statements Mayor Eddie Sundquist made during his state of the city address last week. In the annual speech, the Mayor touted several accomplishments including the addition of new policing roles.
Local pair arrested for Machias break-in
On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
Facility Video Tour: Orchard Park, New York
Our ISO 13485 certified Orchard Park, New York locations has two full-service facilities: one dedicated to silicone and the other for thermoplastics injection molding. Our highly technical team focuses on tight tolerance thermoplastic and silicone tools, components, assemblies and post molding applications, with all services done in-house.
Tioga-Potter Counties named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga and Potter Counties have been recognized as and awarded with being the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania, according to New World Report. Visit Potter-Tioga announced that in the first-ever New World Report Travel Awards, Tioga and Potter counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, based […]
Allegany County man killed in head-on crash on I-86
New York state police say one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash on I-86 in Almond.
Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office: man back in jail again after crash
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says Randall Rolison is once again in the county jail. Rolison had been in the hospital since last December, following a crash. That is when prosecutors say he ran through a stop sign along State Route 83 in Arkwright and hit a truck driven by 71-year-old Gary Kraemer, whose wife, Linda Kraemer, died in the crash.
PSP Find 14 Deceased Animals During Check in Warren County
The Pennsylvania State Police found a total of 14 deceased animals during a search of a property in Warren County. Troopers responded to a residence in Southwest Township on Monday for a welfare check, and reportedly found what they called “deplorable conditions,” including a goat carcass allegedly found inside an enclosed porch.
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
