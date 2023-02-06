Read full article on original website
What Causes Heart Disease?
Heart disease is an umbrella term that describes any heart condition that affects the functioning of your heart and its blood vessels. Several heart conditions fall under heart disease. These conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), heart arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), heart attack, and heart failure, among others. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Unfortunately, some heart diseases can be “silent killers,” meaning you don’t notice any symptoms until the condition progresses. The causes of heart disease depend on the type of heart condition that you have. But, conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes,...
How Is Sleep Apnea Treated?
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects your breathing when you sleep, causing your airway to collapse or narrow. As a result, your breathing stops and restarts several times throughout the night.The most common type of treatment is wearing a special machine—called a CPAP machine—which helps keep your airways open. Other sleep apnea treatments include wearing special oral appliances, practicing positional therapy, or getting surgery. Sleep apnea treatments can help you sleep more soundly at night as well as reduce risks for complications, such as irregular heart rhythms.Your primary care provider can assemble a care team, which may include a...
What Is the Valsalva Maneuver, and Is It Safe?
The Valsalva maneuver is a breathing technique that can help slow down your heart rate when it’s beating too fast. In some cases, healthcare providers use this maneuver to monitor changes in your blood pressure and heart rate, which may help diagnose a range of conditions.The technique was popularized in 1704 by Italian physician and surgeon Antonio Maria Valsalva. But it may have been used as early as the 11th century by Arab physicians. The technique requires you to try to exhale while pinching your nose and keeping your mouth shut, and bearing down as if you were having a...
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
What Causes Alopecia?
Alopecia is a group of conditions that affects the hair follicles—the pores in your skin where hair grows. It is characterized by partial or complete hair loss. There are many causes of alopecia including trauma, medications, fungal infections, and genetics. Some forms of alopecia may be autoimmune conditions, meaning the immune cells attack the hair follicles—but it isn’t clear exactly what causes them in the first place.Causes by Type of AlopeciaMany forms of hair loss are caused by different types of stressors. Drug treatments, physiological or emotional stress, hormonal changes, infection, and even hairstyles can cause hair to fall out....
Signs and Symptoms of Endometriosis
It's normal to experience some cramps during your period. But, severe pain and changes to your menstrual cycle, among other symptoms, can be signs of endometriosis.
Dog Food Recalled
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and health officials are urging pet owners to "immediately" discontinue use of a certain dog food after it was recalled over toxicity concerns. The company on Wednesday, Feb. 8 voluntarily recalled select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food after it was found to possibly contain elevated levels of vitamin D, which could lead to elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs if consumed.
What Is MCH?
Mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH) is one way to measure the health of red blood cells. Abnormal MCH levels can help diagnose conditions like anemia.
How Do Bowel Movements Work — and What's Normal?
A bowel movement, or BM for short, is when your body moves waste leftover from digested food through your intestines and out your anus. This process is also known as pooping or defecation. After you eat or drink, your digestive system breaks down food and absorbs nutrients. The BM process starts in your small bowel (aka small intestine), where anything left after digestion moves to your colon (aka large intestine). There, undigested food, mucus, intestinal lining cells, and bacteria form into solid waste and move to your rectum, the tube between your colon an anus. Your bowel muscles then help you...
How to Pop Your Ears and Relieve Pressure
Clogged ears feel like an uncomfortable pressure inside your ear canal that muffles your hearing. You've probably felt this sensation as you reach altitude in an airplane or have a sinus infection. Both scenarios can affect the air pressure against your eardrum and cause that plugged-up feeling. Thankfully, finding ways to open your eustachian tube, which connects your middle ear to your nasal sinus cavities and the back of your throat, can help you pop your ears open again. If you're feeling ear pressure, a few different tricks can help you open your eustachian tubes and pop your ears safely. Here's everything...
Health Benefits of Evening Primrose Oil
Evening primrose oil is a supplement made from the seeds of the evening primrose plant. Rich in omega-6 fatty acids, the supplement may help several conditions.
What to Eat on the Gout Diet — and Foods to Avoid
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis that’s most commonly caused by hyperuricemia—a buildup of uric acid in the blood. A normal blood level of uric acid is less than 6.8 mg/dL. When levels climb higher than this, it can cause uric acid crystals to form and build up in the joints, which can lead to gout symptoms like pain and swelling. Gout impacts around 3.9% of the US population and is more common in men and older adults.Gout can be extremely painful, but it’s easily managed with medication as well as lifestyle and diet changes. Following a healthy diet...
What Are Neutrophils?
Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell. White blood cells help your body fight infections caused by pathogens, which are organisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that can cause diseases. Among the four types of white blood cells, neutrophils are the most common, making up 50-70% of the total amount of white blood cells.Neutrophil count, which is the number of neutrophils circulating in your blood, can give you and your healthcare provider insight into the health of your immune system. Neutrophil count needs to remain in a specific range for your body to remain healthy. In the case...
What Does pH Balance Mean in the Body?
In chemistry, a pH scale is used to measure how acidic or alkaline something is, including the human body. Having a proper pH balance in your body helps your body self-regulate and perform biological functions that keep you alive. Your organ systems and body fluids also maintain their own pH to support critical chemical reactions that support bodily functions, metabolism, and hormonal balance.If your body's pH is out of whack, your body may struggle to maintain functions and leave you susceptible to illness. Here's how pH balance affects your entire body. How Does pH Work in the Body? A pH is measured...
How Is Hepatitis C Diagnosed?
Hepatitis C is an inflammatory liver condition caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). About 3% of people in the world have this virus. Roughly 2.4 million people live with hepatitis C in the United States.Hepatitis C is usually transmitted through contact with infected blood and blood products. This may include needle sharing, such as with drug injections, or from tattooing. While less common, it can also spread through unprotected sex, from a birthing parent with HCV to their baby while giving birth, and medical procedures with cross-contamination.Your healthcare provider, such as a primary care doctor, can diagnose hepatitis C....
Everything You Need to Know About Inversion Tables
Inversion can be good for you if you have compression of the discs in your back, or you have arthritic pain in your middle back, lower back, or hips.
