The Valsalva maneuver is a breathing technique that can help slow down your heart rate when it’s beating too fast. In some cases, healthcare providers use this maneuver to monitor changes in your blood pressure and heart rate, which may help diagnose a range of conditions.The technique was popularized in 1704 by Italian physician and surgeon Antonio Maria Valsalva. But it may have been used as early as the 11th century by Arab physicians. The technique requires you to try to exhale while pinching your nose and keeping your mouth shut, and bearing down as if you were having a...

