PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs
The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
In brief: news from O'Hara Township, Fox Chapel Area High School and more
O’Hara Township police Superintendent Jay Davis and members of the department will host Coffee and Cocca with the Cops, Plus a Movie Event at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center. People can meet their police officers and have photos taken with them. Officers will bring along fun things for kids.
Changes coming to Pine Community Park
Progress is being made on the new turf fields in Pine Community Park. Capital program manager Stacey Graf gave a progress report on the fields at the Feb. 6 Pine board of supervisors meeting. She said that the contractor has finished moving all the soil and has leveled the site...
