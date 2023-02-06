Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
New Bedford Burglar Sentenced to Prison Time
NEW BEDFORD — A 49-year-old New Bedford man described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as a career criminal will spend up to seven and a half years in state prison for two separate New Bedford house break-ins. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of...
Massachusetts Roadways Aren’t The Best, But Rhode Island Was Ranked The Worst
From here on out, whenever I drive down a pothole-ridden street in New Bedford, I will no longer complain. If you think we have it bad, it looks as though a Massachusetts neighbor has it worse. According to constructioncoverage.com, Rhode Island has been named the number one worst city in...
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
ABC6.com
Iowa man sentenced to 5 years in prison on gun charges
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for is role in trafficking firearms in Rhode Island. Marcos Castellanos, 21, was sentenced after he pleaded nolo contendre to several firearm charges. Prosecutors said Castellanos was involved in a straw purchasing scheme...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting
Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
newbedfordguide.com
49-year old New Bedford career criminal, house breaker, sentenced to prison
“A 49-year-old career criminal who broke into two separate New Bedford homes in late 2019 and early 2020 was sentenced to serve up to seven-and-a-half years in state prison last Friday in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty to...
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
whdh.com
Attleboro man to be arraigned in connection with death of elderly woman
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home...
New Charges for Man Accused of Killing Middleboro Woman in Taunton Car Crash
TAUNTON — The 34-year-old man accused of second degree murder and motor vehicle homicide in the death of Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleboro last year has been charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Norton and Medford was indicted last week on the new charges...
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
I-Team: Flood cars sales on the increase in Massachusetts
If you're shopping for a used motor vehicle it's important to find out if that vehicle may have been in an accident, or a flood.
New Bedford Housing Authority Sues Union Over Fired Employee
NEW BEDFORD — A Bristol County court may soon be deciding the fate of a former New Bedford Housing Authority employee who was fired after police had to be called to the office to remove him during an altercation in 2021. Brian Andrade later submitted a union grievance over...
Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Police to Hide with Their Lights Off?
Massachusetts is home to a laundry list of some strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees to singing the national anthem and even the act of mowing your law has some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. One of the most regulated aspects of life for Massachusetts residents is driving....
Investigation underway after police pull body from Charles River in Boston
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
New Bedford Boy With Spina Bifida Gets a Special Police and Fire Tour
One New Bedford boy’s dream of becoming a police officer was kicked into high gear with a very special visit Thursday to the South End Public Safety Center. Joseph Aguilera is a five-year-old boy living with spina bifida. As we told you when he was featured as WBSM’s 2022 Mini Miracle, he doesn’t let that hold him back at all. He still plays basketball, runs track, and lives a very active lifestyle pretty much like any other child his age.
Massachusetts mom arraigned in deaths of 3 children
A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital in the deaths of her three children.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0