PWMania
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Male Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
The top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand have been revealed thanks to a leaked internal list, as reported by PWInsider. The internal list for tag teams is unknown, but we’ll keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, the top five male babyfaces and heels...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Addresses the Current Situation Between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for an in-interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins compared working fewer matches in the last year to wrestlers from years ago who worked 300 nights a week:. “We’re not sitting in headlocks for two hours out there....
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reveals How His Surprise PWG Appearance at Battle of Los Angeles Happened
Last month at the Battle of Los Angeles event, Chris Jericho made his PWG debut when he unexpectedly made an appearance with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society faction to work a 10-man tag match. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion teamed with Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku,...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling
Seth Rollins named the wrestlers on his Mount Rushmore pro wrestling list while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. This is an opinionated question, just as people have different answers to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top four all-time wrestlers. He was asked to give his list after...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – February 10, 2023
The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program returns this evening from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, as the road to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event continues. On tap for tonight’s show is Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to...
PWMania
Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/10/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Full spoilers are below:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Discusses TNA Not Being Able to Afford Wrestler Who Become a Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
PWMania
AEW Star Rants About MJF Getting So Much TV Time on Dynamite
Eddie Kingston expressed his displeasure on Twitter about MJF getting so much time on AEW Dynamite this week. AEW world champion MJF cut a backstage promo and told a story about a girl he knew in high school that he named “Liv” for legal purposes. MJF said the following about them getting into a car accident:
PWMania
Alexa Bliss Addresses Reports About Her WWE Status Following the Royal Rumble
Social media can be a positive place for wrestlers to interact with their fans, but it can also be a negative place. Wrestlers, in particular, have discovered firsthand how toxic Twitter can be. While some wrestlers simply stop using the platform, others take a break from it. Alexa Bliss is...
PWMania
Dax Harwood Discusses How Important Jon Moxley Is to AEW, Wanting Match With Moxley
On the latest episode of his “FTR” podcast, Harwood discussed Moxley’s importance to AEW, saying that while they don’t have much in common, he respects the hell out of Moxley. Harwood also revealed how he pleaded with AEW President Tony Khan for a match against Moxley. Harwood made the following statement:
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Review (02/08/2023)
If Takeshita wins he gets a AEW World Title Match. MJF would offer a handshake, suckering Takeshita into a kick to the midsection. Takeshita would hit the ropes with the Takeshita Line before the Jumping Knee strike to MJF. MJF would use the referee to block the Powerdrive Knee only to take Takeshita down to the mat and attack the left arm with some quick knee strikes.
PWMania
Video: AEW Dynamite: El Paso Pre-Show With Dasha Gonzalez
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 8/7c for this week’s installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from El Paso, Texas, Dasha Gonzalez checks-in with the...
PWMania
The Undertaker on What He Said to Bray Wyatt, Doesn’t Believe It’s Fair to Compare Their Careers
During WWE RAW 30, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared a special moment as Taker made his return as The American Badass while interrupting LA Knight. Knight started to trash-talk Taker, but the WWE Hall of Famer grabbed him by the throat and gave him to Wyatt, who then hit Knight with the Sister Abigail. This was just a few days before Wyatt defeated Knight in the Royal Rumble’s Pitch Black Match.
PWMania
Title Match Announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Updated Card
A title match has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-American Championship against Lee Moriarty on Rampage, as announced by AEW. This will be the first time the two have met. AEW released post-Dynamite video of Cassidy and Danhausen interrupting Lexy...
PWMania
Arn Anderson Comments on Bryan Danielson vs. MJF Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution
Bryan Danielson will face Rush in tonight’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. If Danielson wins his fifth straight match tonight, he will face AEW World Champion MJF in the Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution on March 5 in San Francisco. Arn Anderson of AEW recently discussed...
PWMania
KENTA Set for Impact Wrestling Debut, New Matches Revealed for No Surrender
Later this month, KENTA will make his Impact Wrestling debut. No Surrender will feature six-man action between The Bullet Club’s KENTA, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey vs. Time Machine, comprised of Kushida and Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
PWMania
MLW Underground Premiere on Reelz Draws 79,000 Viewers/0.03 Rating in 18-49 Key Demo
The MLW Underground premiere show on Reelz TV this past Tuesday night drew 79,000 viewers and a 0.03 in the 18-49 key demo. That should be considered a good number because it is significantly higher than what they were receiving on Bein Sports. In addition, MLW had to compete with President Biden’s State of the Union address and LeBron James breaking Kareem-Abdul Jababar’s NBA scoring record.
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Says Rhea Ripley Should “Get Rid of All That Goth Stuff”
Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 39 on his Sportskeeda.com podcast. He said, “I believe Rhea Ripley can beat Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is a beast. She is a big woman. I’d believe that if she beats Charlotte, I believe it. But my problem really is, bro, so now would you have Rhea Ripley as a heel champion, and then because she is bigger and just more impressive than the other girls? You know, we’ve got the Candice LeRaes, and we’ve got the Alexa Blisses, we’ve got these girls that are like… Rhea Ripley would kill them! So now, you’re getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let’s really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan. If she is the heel WWE Women’s Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it’s not Becky, then who is it?”
