Missouri Valley, IA

practicalhorsemanmag.com

Equestrian Sport Puts Omaha on World Stage

The FEI World Cup™ Finals first visited Omaha, NE in 2017. But the city’s history in equestrian sport spans years before it. Omaha, the largest city in the midwestern U.S. state of Nebraska, has established itself as a destination to showcase the United States’ niche sports. The city might be most well known as the annual destination for the College World Series in the sport of baseball, but the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials called Omaha home in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
OMAHA, NE
harlanonline.com

Doran and Reinert wed in August ceremony

URBANDALE — Katelynn Doran and Adam Reinert, both of Urbandale, exchanged vows at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines Saturday, August 13, 2022. Rev. Pat Davitt officiated the double ring ceremony.  Parents of the bride are Randall and Ann Doran of Harlan. The groom’s parents are Tim and...
URBANDALE, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
OMAHA, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person injured after structure fire in Mead late Wednesday night

MEAD, Neb. — Crews battled flames at a structure fire for hours in Mead, Nebraska on Wednesday night. Around 10:07 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire with explosions near County Road Q and 11. The Mead Fire Department said they had difficulties setting up because of muddy conditions. One...
MEAD, NE
KETV.com

Where to find Fish Fries for Lent in Omaha for 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — A Lenten tradition returning to Omaha!. Fish fries start in the Omaha area on Feb. 17. Here's your definitive guide to finding the fried dish this Lent. Is your fish fry missing from our list? Email details to news@ketv.com. Council Bluffs. Corpus Christi Catholic Parish. Address:...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Offutt Air Force Base to conduct training exercise

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - If you see or hear commotion around Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue tomorrow, don’t be alarmed. Offutt said today it will conduct a training exercise Friday, Feb. 10. The base says there will be increased activity and noise levels between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m....
BELLEVUE, NE
iheart.com

Offutt Exercises May Be Noisy

Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska commanders ask the public be mindful of increased noise and activity today at the base south of Bellevue. They will be conducting a routine training exercise, including messages booming over the "Giant Voice" sound system on the base and off base within the military housing area.
BELLEVUE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man

(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

