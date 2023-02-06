Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Related
No. 21 UConn, No. 23 Creighton bring win streaks into battle
After dropping five of six games following its season-opening 14-game winning streak, No. 21 UConn is once again showing signs
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Equestrian Sport Puts Omaha on World Stage
The FEI World Cup™ Finals first visited Omaha, NE in 2017. But the city’s history in equestrian sport spans years before it. Omaha, the largest city in the midwestern U.S. state of Nebraska, has established itself as a destination to showcase the United States’ niche sports. The city might be most well known as the annual destination for the College World Series in the sport of baseball, but the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials called Omaha home in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
harlanonline.com
Doran and Reinert wed in August ceremony
URBANDALE — Katelynn Doran and Adam Reinert, both of Urbandale, exchanged vows at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines Saturday, August 13, 2022. Rev. Pat Davitt officiated the double ring ceremony. Parents of the bride are Randall and Ann Doran of Harlan. The groom’s parents are Tim and...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
iheart.com
Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region
Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
KETV.com
One person injured after structure fire in Mead late Wednesday night
MEAD, Neb. — Crews battled flames at a structure fire for hours in Mead, Nebraska on Wednesday night. Around 10:07 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire with explosions near County Road Q and 11. The Mead Fire Department said they had difficulties setting up because of muddy conditions. One...
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
KETV.com
Where to find Fish Fries for Lent in Omaha for 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — A Lenten tradition returning to Omaha!. Fish fries start in the Omaha area on Feb. 17. Here's your definitive guide to finding the fried dish this Lent. Is your fish fry missing from our list? Email details to news@ketv.com. Council Bluffs. Corpus Christi Catholic Parish. Address:...
klkntv.com
Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
WOWT
Offutt Air Force Base to conduct training exercise
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - If you see or hear commotion around Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue tomorrow, don’t be alarmed. Offutt said today it will conduct a training exercise Friday, Feb. 10. The base says there will be increased activity and noise levels between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m....
KETV.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Omaha on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. near North 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No information is known about what caused the crash...
iheart.com
Offutt Exercises May Be Noisy
Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska commanders ask the public be mindful of increased noise and activity today at the base south of Bellevue. They will be conducting a routine training exercise, including messages booming over the "Giant Voice" sound system on the base and off base within the military housing area.
Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
KETV.com
'It's a cycle': Court records point to Omaha man's history of drug abuse, archive interview shows rehab attempt
OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday night, Omaha police tased and arrested a wanted man after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Police said Kyler Palma, 27, took off in a car with stolen plates before the crash near 144th Street and West Center Road that led to his arrest.
WOWT
Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
KETV.com
Offutt Air Force Base gives 'all clear,' ends lockdown Friday
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base was in lockdown Friday afternoon due to a trespasser on base. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said a woman made a wrong turn into the base, then ran past the gate because she had warrants. Authorities said the lockdown...
Comments / 0