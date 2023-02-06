Read full article on original website
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
WSFA
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range. Stallworth was taken into custody on...
alabamanews.net
Man convicted and sentenced in death of 92-year-old woman in 2017
The man accused of a home invasion and brutal slaying of a 92-year-old woman in 2017 has been convicted and sentenced. A Montgomery County jury found Rodney McQueen guilty of two counts of capital murder in the the death of Mary Lou Gedel. According to District Attorney Daryl Bailey, McQueen...
WTVM
Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested indivudals in different crimes. Amongst those crimes, was an identity theft that occurred in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue. According to officials, there were shots fired into an occupied vehicle, which occurred on I-85 South between Exit 58 and Exit 57.
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
WSFA
‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Latricia McDade’s mother and sister heard gunshots that night in September 2018. They had no idea, at the time, that their loved one LaTricia McDade, had been shot, caught in the deadly crossfire. “I heard the shooting and saw the train stopped on the track,”...
WSFA
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Driver reports being shot at during road rage incident on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating an alleged road rage incident, where at least one gunshot was reportedly fired Wednesday night during rush hour traffic along Interstate 85 between the Tiger Town and Sam’s Club exits. According to Opelika Police on Wednesday, February 8th at 5:30 PM, a driver reported they were traveling […]
wdhn.com
Troy University Police arrest vehicle break-in suspects
TROY, Ala (WDHN) —Three Troy residents were arrested after Troy University and City Police say they broke into multiple vehicles over a two-day span. According to Troy University Police Department Chief George Beaudry, around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to Fraternity Row regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized.
3 goats fatally shot at Butler County farm; suspect sought
An investigation is underway after three goats were fatally shot over the weekend in Butler County. The shooting happened at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at Hope Afield Blessings Farm on Old State Road, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers. Authorities said the suspect drove onto the farm, got out of a...
WTVM
20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.
ALEA: 2-vehicle crash occurs following a police pursuit
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation. ALEA says […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County High-Speed Pursuit ends with Arrest of Driver who had Multiple warrants, and now New charges
A high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, entered Chilton County, and ended coming to an end back in Autauga County this afternoon according to Sheriff Mark Harrell. The driver, who is now in custody, was identified as Steven Trent Owens, 27, of Deatsville. Owens is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and has outstanding felony warrants from other counties. He was booked with a bond of $22,000.
selmasun.com
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is warning residents of scam phones from people claiming to be collecting fines for missed jury duty. "Montgomery County residents are being targeted in a new scheme where scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses," said a post on Bailey's Facebook page.
wdhn.com
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
Alabama Dodges Police Transparency, Hiding Violent Body Camera Footage from Public
The lead-up to the release of body-camera footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols included public calls for calm out of fear that citizens might riot after seeing the violent footage. While there were some protests and isolated incidents, the rioting did not happen. But in Alabama, those fears...
$2.7 million settlement goes to family of Montgomery man killed by airbag shrapnel
The family of a Montgomery man killed in a 2022 auto crash has received a $2.7 million settlement over defective airbags they say led to his death. Beasley Allen and The Vance Law Firm represented the family of Tocarious Johnson, who died June 6, 2022 in a Montgomery crash. The family sued Chrysler, the auto dealer and a maintenance firm.
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in Sylacauga property crime
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man involved with a property crime that occurred in Sylacauga is wanted for questioning by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). The TCSO is asking for the public’s help in finding Kenneth A.G. Hayes. Hayes is a 32-year old male that stands at...
wbrc.com
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
