Exclusive: AKIRA Opens Up About Signing With MLW, His Journey Into Pro Wrestling, His Death Matches and Future

PWMania
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
PWMania
Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Male Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
The top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand have been revealed thanks to a leaked internal list, as reported by PWInsider. The internal list for tag teams is unknown, but we’ll keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, the top five male babyfaces and heels...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reveals How His Surprise PWG Appearance at Battle of Los Angeles Happened
Last month at the Battle of Los Angeles event, Chris Jericho made his PWG debut when he unexpectedly made an appearance with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society faction to work a 10-man tag match. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion teamed with Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku,...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Discusses TNA Not Being Able to Afford Wrestler Who Become a Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – February 8, 2023
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program on TBS, as AEW Dynamite emanates this evening from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. On tap for tonight’s show is another...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/10/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Full spoilers are below:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli...
PWMania
AEW Star Rants About MJF Getting So Much TV Time on Dynamite
Eddie Kingston expressed his displeasure on Twitter about MJF getting so much time on AEW Dynamite this week. AEW world champion MJF cut a backstage promo and told a story about a girl he knew in high school that he named “Liv” for legal purposes. MJF said the following about them getting into a car accident:
PWMania
KENTA Set for Impact Wrestling Debut, New Matches Revealed for No Surrender
Later this month, KENTA will make his Impact Wrestling debut. No Surrender will feature six-man action between The Bullet Club’s KENTA, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey vs. Time Machine, comprised of Kushida and Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
PWMania
Alexa Bliss Addresses Reports About Her WWE Status Following the Royal Rumble
Social media can be a positive place for wrestlers to interact with their fans, but it can also be a negative place. Wrestlers, in particular, have discovered firsthand how toxic Twitter can be. While some wrestlers simply stop using the platform, others take a break from it. Alexa Bliss is...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Review (02/08/2023)
If Takeshita wins he gets a AEW World Title Match. MJF would offer a handshake, suckering Takeshita into a kick to the midsection. Takeshita would hit the ropes with the Takeshita Line before the Jumping Knee strike to MJF. MJF would use the referee to block the Powerdrive Knee only to take Takeshita down to the mat and attack the left arm with some quick knee strikes.
PWMania
Dax Harwood Discusses How Important Jon Moxley Is to AEW, Wanting Match With Moxley
On the latest episode of his “FTR” podcast, Harwood discussed Moxley’s importance to AEW, saying that while they don’t have much in common, he respects the hell out of Moxley. Harwood also revealed how he pleaded with AEW President Tony Khan for a match against Moxley. Harwood made the following statement:
PWMania
Kamille Reveals WWE Dream Match Opponent, Reflects On Training With Women’s Legend
Kamille recently spoke with our friends at SEScoops.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected on training with Natalya, and revealed her WWE dream match opponent. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches...
PWMania
Title Match Announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Updated Card
A title match has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT. Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-American Championship against Lee Moriarty on Rampage, as announced by AEW. This will be the first time the two have met. AEW released post-Dynamite video of Cassidy and Danhausen interrupting Lexy...
PWMania
Kurt Angle on Offers From UFC, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, Dana White
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims that we were close to learning whether his success in combat sports would have continued in the MMA world. Angle won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 before entering pro wrestling and becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote his role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event on Friday, and you can find more information on the gig, as well as Angle’s comments on a possible future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA, by clicking here.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (2/10/2023); Road to WrestleMania 39 Continues
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT tonight, continuing the Road to WrestleMania 39. The main event of tonight’s show will be a Fatal 4 Way match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos will also be in action, defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW (2/13/2023); Updated Line-Up
The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW will feature Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali. This week, WWE released an online-exclusive video from RAW featuring Ali speaking with Dolph Ziggler backstage. Ziggler had been defeated by Reed in a qualifying match for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber the week before. When Ali told Ziggler that if given the same opportunity, he would have won the match against Reed, Reed approached and suggested that they wrestle the following week.
PWMania
Jersey J-Cup Returns This Weekend, Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials Comment on Event
This weekend, GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup, a legendary event in the indie pro wrestling scene. The Jersey J-Cup 2023 will be held this Saturday at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session begins at 2 p.m. with the first round, and the second session begins at 8 p.m. with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will be broadcast live on FITE TV.
PWMania
Ric Flair Reflects on the Worst Matches He’s Ever Had
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the worst match of his career. While he couldn’t do that, he did recall having bad matches in the Kansas City area. “Oh gosh,...
