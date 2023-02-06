Read full article on original website
Diane Taylor
4d ago
Teachers deserve more pay. They don't get paid enough for all the crap they have to handle these days. I know several teachers and the stories I hear from them are absolutely shocking and unbelievable.
maxieboy
4d ago
Rather than increase bonuses to teachers, take the brats by the ears, make them attend schools, and buy jammers for the cell phones while in class!
Georgia continues to see increasing tax collections
(The Center Square) — Georgia's taxman continues to report increasing collections. The state's net tax collections for January were shy of $3 billion, an increase of 1.1% or $32.9 million from January 2022. Year-to-date, Georgia's net tax collections surpassed $18.8 billion, an increase of 5.6% or roughly $1 billion. Despite the overall increase, individual income tax collections decreased by roughly 4% or $70.1 million compared to last year. ...
Albany Herald
State tobacco tax increase gets bipartisan support
ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country —...
Georgia residents could see one-time $500 relief rebate from $1 billion pot
Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of the state's $6.6billion budget surplus to make one-time direct payments, similar to House Bill 1302 that was passed last year. The bill was passed in the state House but is waiting to be debated in the state Senate. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, if passed, this bill would give married couples up to $500, head of household filers up to $375 and single adults up to $250. The rebates are available for those who filed taxes in 2020 and 2021.
Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed
Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
Georgia bill looks to cut college degree requirements for certain state jobs
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate voted 49-1 for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the House for more debate. The bill...
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Awards $150 Million in Construction Contracts in December
At the January 2023 State Transportation Board Meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 31 projects valued at approximately $150,336,989 in December 2022. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 10.87 miles of...
Up to $500 tax rebate coming soon
A tax credit of up to $500.00 USD could be on offer to Georgia residents soon. Therefore and with a billion dollar fund from the state budget surplus, its governor, Brian Kemp suggested making these one-time direct payments.
Georgians with marketplace insurance aren’t guaranteed good access to care
A study of over 600,000 Georgians with health care plans under the Affordable Care Act found a quarter million subscribers deal with network inadequacy, or a lack of nearby in-network providers for even basic care. That makes them insured, but essentially uncovered. County-level data from last year shows some rural...
Albany Herald
Georgia’s education funding formula: It’s complicated
ATLANTA – The General Assembly is unlikely to change Georgia’s education funding formula this session, legislators said. A state Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, met several times last fall to consider changes to the state’s complicated education funding method, which was established in 1985. The formula provides funds to local school districts based on how many students are enrolled, using a host of additional factors to determine amounts.
marijuanamoment.net
Georgia Republican Lawmaker Pushes For Medical Marijuana Licensing Transparency As Industry Frustrations Mount
“They can’t be behind closed doors. They have to be open to the public.”. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
IRS to Georgians: Don’t file your income taxes, yet | What to know
ATLANTA — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers in Georgia hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from the state last year. The IRS issued the guidance Friday due to the agency’s uncertainty about the taxability...
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
Performance review of Fulton complete; State Election Board plans to ask Georgia lawmakers to fund future oversight
Georgia’s State Election Board is considering recommending to state lawmakers that the local election board inspection process be changed into a periodic review that will cover all 159 counties to develop best practices and shore up areas of weakness. The future of the state’s independent election review panel was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s […] The post Performance review of Fulton complete; State Election Board plans to ask Georgia lawmakers to fund future oversight appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
Lawmaker wants to up weight limit for trucks on state roads… but is it safe to do so?
GDOT points out that trucks can only weigh 80,000 pounds on the interstates. But some Georgia truckers and businesses want to have 90,000 pounds on those state roads.
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Wednesday's $20 million jackpot numbers
ATLANTA — No one won the $20 million Powerball jackpot last night, but one person in Georgia won $50,000. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8 were 52-58-59-64-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x. With no $20 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $34...
