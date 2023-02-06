ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Related
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
FLINT, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers

Congratulations are in order for the two newest officers who are now officially part of the Nacogdoches Police Department's community. Officer Tyler Walker and Officer Grace Baggett took the oath of office today. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell performed the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. A big thanks in advance to...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

A Better East Texas: Ice storm response

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sheriff: Panola County manhunt suspect was federal fugitive

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect who sparked a multi-agency manhunt Friday afternoon was a wanted federal fugitive. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton gave an update on the incident via a video posted to social media where he identified the suspect as Brandon Greer, of Tyler. Clinton said Greer was a federal fugitive after fleeing a halfway house, in addition to being suspected of involvement in a local burglary involving stolen firearms.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Joaquin murder suspect shot in eye with pellet gun prior to arrest

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities apprehended a man suspected of murder after he was shot with a pellet gun. According to a social media post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Caporali Manuels called Smith County 9-1-1 requesting medical attention after he had been shot. Manuels was then transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment where it was determined his injuries were from being shot in the eye with a pellet gun.
JOAQUIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler

A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
TYLER, TX

