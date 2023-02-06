Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council approves grant application to replace aging waterline
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council plans to apply for a grant to fund a project that includes replacing an aging water line. This application is for a community development block grant. The public works director for the city, Steve Bartlett, said they believe this project will score high for the grant.
You Have to See This $5.8 Million Dollar Property in Whitehouse, Texas
This property is currently the most expensive place for sale in Whitehouse, Texas but when you look at the amazing photos below from the real estate listing you will understand why the home list price is currently $5,799,000. Whoever buys this home on the lake in Whitehouse is going to get one of the most luxurious properties in East Texas.
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KTRE
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
KLTV
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
Body identified after search for car that plunged into river from I-10
The crash occurred early Thursday morning.
Nacogdoches Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers
Congratulations are in order for the two newest officers who are now officially part of the Nacogdoches Police Department's community. Officer Tyler Walker and Officer Grace Baggett took the oath of office today. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell performed the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. A big thanks in advance to...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
KLTV
A Better East Texas: Ice storm response
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
KTRE
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
KLTV
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
KLTV
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
KLTV
Sheriff: Panola County manhunt suspect was federal fugitive
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect who sparked a multi-agency manhunt Friday afternoon was a wanted federal fugitive. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton gave an update on the incident via a video posted to social media where he identified the suspect as Brandon Greer, of Tyler. Clinton said Greer was a federal fugitive after fleeing a halfway house, in addition to being suspected of involvement in a local burglary involving stolen firearms.
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt that involved helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
KLTV
Joaquin murder suspect shot in eye with pellet gun prior to arrest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities apprehended a man suspected of murder after he was shot with a pellet gun. According to a social media post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Caporali Manuels called Smith County 9-1-1 requesting medical attention after he had been shot. Manuels was then transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment where it was determined his injuries were from being shot in the eye with a pellet gun.
easttexasradio.com
Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler
A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
Nacogdoches, Texas Mentioned In New Hit Series On Peacock
I've been watching the new Peacock hit series “Poker Face” during lunch, and I just got to Season 1 Episode 3. The episode was named "The Stall" and when the show opened everyone was talking in East Texas accents. Before Natasha Lyonne's main character, Charlie, even makes it...
Comments / 0