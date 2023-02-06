ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13abc.com

Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody Friday for alleged drug crimes. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody. 13abc crews at the scene saw officials bringing out a laundry basket of drugs from the home.
TOLEDO, OH
News-Herald.com

Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation

A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Ohio murder suspect arrested in Evans

A man wanted for a murder in Ohio was arrested in Evans on Thursday after a search by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The 24-year-old suspect had an active warrant for murder out for him in Bedford, Ohio. When...
EVANS, GA
News-Herald.com

Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000

On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last week. The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway in Springfield Township. LCSO says the...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief

LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Police find woman missing from Independence hotel

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria police officer suspended 45 days

An Elyria police officer has been suspended for more than a month after being found in violation of departmental policy. Elyria Police Chief William Pelko has suspended officer Nicholas Chalkley for 45 days for violations of departmental policy including "unbecoming conduct," "immoral conduct" and "conformance to laws," the chief confirmed Thursday.
ELYRIA, OH

