Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
13abc.com
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody Friday for alleged drug crimes. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody. 13abc crews at the scene saw officials bringing out a laundry basket of drugs from the home.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
YAHOO!
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Evans
A man wanted for a murder in Ohio was arrested in Evans on Thursday after a search by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The 24-year-old suspect had an active warrant for murder out for him in Bedford, Ohio. When...
News-Herald.com
Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000
On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
Suspect in murder of Bedford 13-year-old arrested in Georgia
The man suspected of murdering a 13-year-old and injuring a 15-year-old in Bedford last month has been arrested in Georgia.
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
Woman fatally shot in Cleveland Wednesday; suspect identified, police say
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman that happened Wednesday in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood.
I-Team gets results at Hopkins on human trafficking
The I-Team began investigating what could be done to help. Then we went straight to the acting director of Hopkins Airport.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
cleveland19.com
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
13abc.com
LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last week. The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway in Springfield Township. LCSO says the...
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
cleveland19.com
Police find woman missing from Independence hotel
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria police officer suspended 45 days
An Elyria police officer has been suspended for more than a month after being found in violation of departmental policy. Elyria Police Chief William Pelko has suspended officer Nicholas Chalkley for 45 days for violations of departmental policy including "unbecoming conduct," "immoral conduct" and "conformance to laws," the chief confirmed Thursday.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
Woman found dead inside of vehicle in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman whose body was found Wednesday inside a car in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood has been identified. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found about 9:30 a.m. in the passenger side of a vehicle in the 16000 block of Huntmere Avenue, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0