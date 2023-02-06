ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrigan, TX

2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder. Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022. Green confessed to driving Victor...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation

Angela Justice, sister of Ashley Schaeffer, speaks outside of a court hearing where two women pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder Schaeffer.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
East Texas zoos hyper-vigilant after monkey thefts in Dallas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After the theft of two Emperor Tamarin monkeys in Dallas and similar recent crimes around the nation, East Texas zoos are on high alert according to Caldwell Zoo President and CEO Steve Marshall. “We consider things like this just malicious intent and endangerment of the lives...
DALLAS, TX

