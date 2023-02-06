Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
KTRE
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder. Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022. Green confessed to driving Victor...
KTRE
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
KTRE
Convicted Amarillo murderer executed after sitting on death row for over 20 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After sitting on death row for over two decades, Amarillo convicted murderer John Balentine was executed earlier this evening in Huntsville. Potter County District Attorney Randall Sims had pushed for the execution to go forward. Attempts for his final stay today failed. According to court documents,...
KTRE
WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation
Angela Justice, sister of Ashley Schaeffer, speaks outside of a court hearing where two women pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder Schaeffer. The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
KTRE
Diboll ISD announces class cancellation due to water main break
DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - Diboll ISD has announced that there will be no school for students on Friday, February 10 due to a water main break. All staff members are still expected to report to campus. An estimated time of resolution has not been provided.
KTRE
East Texas zoos hyper-vigilant after monkey thefts in Dallas
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After the theft of two Emperor Tamarin monkeys in Dallas and similar recent crimes around the nation, East Texas zoos are on high alert according to Caldwell Zoo President and CEO Steve Marshall. “We consider things like this just malicious intent and endangerment of the lives...
KTRE
State Rep. Cody Harris talks committee assignment, upcoming bills
Though welcomed by farmers, the steady rain for the past two weeks in East Texas has created a muddy mess for some homeowners and landowners. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman about his first two weeks on the job. Coleman on the Road: Travis Kelce...
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council approves grant application to replace aging waterline
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council plans to apply for a grant to fund a project that includes replacing an aging water line. This application is for a community development block grant. The public works director for the city, Steve Bartlett, said they believe this project will score high for the grant.
Comments / 0