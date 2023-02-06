Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.
Officers said that they were made aware of a stolen car in the drive-thru at a Burker King located on S. Academy Street in Greenville.
Officers responded and attempted to apprehend the suspect by blocking the car from behind and in front.
The suspect noticed the presence of the officers and accelerated his car, which rammed the patrol car in front of him and struck another car waiting in the drive-thru.
Officers said that the suspect fled on Pendleton St., and when officers got behind him, he hit a median, disabled his vehicle, and wrecked into a pole.
According to officers, the driver then ran on foot, and officers quickly set up a perimeter. Officers said that they also had help from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K9, the suspect was arrested from a crawl space that he was hiding in.
The officer did not sustain any injuries; however, the person in the other car said they were experiencing minor injuries due to the intentional crash. The suspect was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- assault on officer with deadly weapon
- assault and battery first degree
- possession with intent to distribute meth third offense
- possession of a stolen vehicle
- hit and run attended vehicle
- failure to stop for blue lights
- driving under suspension
- interfering with police
- reckless driving
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.
