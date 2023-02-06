ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car

By Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFt8R_0keHx0gi00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.

Officers said that they were made aware of a stolen car in the drive-thru at a Burker King located on S. Academy Street in Greenville.

Officers responded and attempted to apprehend the suspect by blocking the car from behind and in front.

The suspect noticed the presence of the officers and accelerated his car, which rammed the patrol car in front of him and struck another car waiting in the drive-thru.

Officers said that the suspect fled on Pendleton St., and when officers got behind him, he hit a median, disabled his vehicle, and wrecked into a pole.

According to officers, the driver then ran on foot, and officers quickly set up a perimeter. Officers said that they also had help from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K9, the suspect was arrested from a crawl space that he was hiding in.

The officer did not sustain any injuries; however, the person in the other car said they were experiencing minor injuries due to the intentional crash. The suspect was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

  • assault on officer with deadly weapon
  • assault and battery first degree
  • possession with intent to distribute meth third offense
  • possession of a stolen vehicle
  • hit and run attended vehicle
  • failure to stop for blue lights
  • driving under suspension
  • interfering with police
  • reckless driving
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Two men wanted for a robbery in Upstate mall bathroom, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two men are wanted for a armed robbery at Upstate mall, according to Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that the robbery happened at Haywood Mall on Haywood Road in the food court bathroom. According to Bragg, the two suspects were males and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs

Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Deputies Shot a Man After Repeatedly Stabbing a K-9 During Standoff

A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, however, the dog is expected to recover from the attack. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened the police with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. Holcomb’s family in the house was evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and rip gas failed, then deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had blockaded himself.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy