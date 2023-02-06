Feb. 10—GREENUP — A man accused of sexual crimes against minors has gained the attention of federal prosecutors, according to a Greenup County prosecutor. In September, Robert T. Adams, 49, of Flatwoods, appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court alongside his attorney Sebastian M. Joy on three counts of promoting a sexual performance of a minor and nine counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

FLATWOODS, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO