ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion’s Teacher of the Year

Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program

The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Conservative Robert Woody announces candidacy for House District 22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In announcing his 2024 candidacy for the House seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, who is term-limited, Robert Woody said, “Thanks to Gov. DeSantis and our Republican majority in Tallahassee, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. As a law-and-order conservative and longtime former Republican State Committeeman, I am committed to keeping Florida Free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
NEWBERRY, FL
College Football HQ

Former College Football Player Dead at 21

The college football world is in mourning when a former player for both Clemson and Florida passed away at a very young age. Kaleb Boateng died at the age of 21, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing," Swinney said in a statement. "This ...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Chris Richard to be honored as Florida Gators SEC Basketball Legend

After a brief hiatus, a former Florida standout is set to be honored. Chris Richard, who helped lead the Florida men's basketball program to consecutive national championships, will be honored as the Florida Gators' SEC Men's Basketball Legend at the 2023 SEC Tournament in Nashville, the program announced Wednesday. Richard was originally to be honored as part of the 2020 SEC Legends class before that season’s SEC Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022-23 season marks the resumption of the SEC Legends program after the temporary halt.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three area teams ranked in top 20

The Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) girls basketball team is on a mission. After four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, they are looking to finish the task this year. Last week, the Crusaders (26-1) ran their win streak to 23 game by defeating No. 10 Bolles (Jacksonville), 45-31, to win the Class 4A-District 4 title. That kept them on top of the all-classification regional rankings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
niceville.com

12 sentenced in connection with armed Florida drug trafficking organization

FLORIDA — A dozen people were sentenced this week in connection with an armed Florida drug trafficking organization. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy