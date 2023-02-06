Read full article on original website
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
alachuachronicle.com
School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come under fire for his appointment of the businessperson and Republican Party donor Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees last week.
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
ocala-news.com
Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program
The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
alachuachronicle.com
Conservative Robert Woody announces candidacy for House District 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In announcing his 2024 candidacy for the House seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, who is term-limited, Robert Woody said, “Thanks to Gov. DeSantis and our Republican majority in Tallahassee, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. As a law-and-order conservative and longtime former Republican State Committeeman, I am committed to keeping Florida Free.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The stands were packed at the Black Stallion Reading Project in the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how students and teachers were impacted by this reading.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
Former College Football Player Dead at 21
The college football world is in mourning when a former player for both Clemson and Florida passed away at a very young age. Kaleb Boateng died at the age of 21, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing," Swinney said in a statement. "This ...
mycbs4.com
Boys high school basketball: GHS and Newberry advance to district championship
It's high school boys basketball district tournament time for teams around North Central Florida. The Newberry Panthers took on the Union County Fightin' Tigers in the Class 1A District 6 game. The Panthers were able to secure a win over the Fightin' Tigers 65-51. The Panthers defense stood out early...
Blue-Chip TE Recruit Fox Building Rapport With Future Gators QB Lagway
Peach State star, who was recently in Gainesville, to soon trim list.
wogx.com
Ocala teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
An Ocala teacher is accused of inappropriately touching students. One student sent FOX 35 screenshots of text messages she says she received from the teacher asking her out.
Envisioning Roles for Florida's Transfers: DL Caleb Banks
All Gators is projecting roles and fits for each of Florida's 2023 offseason transfers. Moving onto defensive additions, up next is lineman Caleb Banks.
Florida football: DJ Lagway is a great player, and may be a better recruiter
Florida football is already putting together an elite 2024 recruiting class. 247 Sports has the class currently ranked 10th in the country, and it features two top-30 players in Myles Graham (LB) and the headliner DJ Lagway, a five-star quarterback out of Texas. For as good as a player that...
247Sports
Chris Richard to be honored as Florida Gators SEC Basketball Legend
After a brief hiatus, a former Florida standout is set to be honored. Chris Richard, who helped lead the Florida men's basketball program to consecutive national championships, will be honored as the Florida Gators' SEC Men's Basketball Legend at the 2023 SEC Tournament in Nashville, the program announced Wednesday. Richard was originally to be honored as part of the 2020 SEC Legends class before that season’s SEC Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022-23 season marks the resumption of the SEC Legends program after the temporary halt.
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three area teams ranked in top 20
The Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) girls basketball team is on a mission. After four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, they are looking to finish the task this year. Last week, the Crusaders (26-1) ran their win streak to 23 game by defeating No. 10 Bolles (Jacksonville), 45-31, to win the Class 4A-District 4 title. That kept them on top of the all-classification regional rankings.
niceville.com
12 sentenced in connection with armed Florida drug trafficking organization
FLORIDA — A dozen people were sentenced this week in connection with an armed Florida drug trafficking organization. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
WCJB
Hiring standards may be lowered for school bus drivers in Alachua County, amid shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to the months long problem of not having enough school bus drivers in Alachua County. School board members are pushing to lower the requirements for drivers, in hopes of hiring more people. Right now, the district requires bus drivers and ESE...
