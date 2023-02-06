ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

PFF predicts a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023

Despite calls to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo likely already played his last down with the 49ers. He's expected to need a new home next season and Pro Football Focus believes he'll reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. PFF notes that "Garoppolo's 8.3 yards per attempt over the past...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York

The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"

If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed

Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
Yardbarker

Three high-profile Chiefs who may not be back for 2023

The Chiefs have $11 million in cap space, per Spotrac, but must create more financial room if they plan to make a big splash in the 2023 free-agent pool. Cutting Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, would be a surprise, but it makes financial sense. According to OverTheCap, Clark's release before or after the June 1 deadline creates $21M in cap savings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Make Another Major Change To Defensive Coaching Staff

The Buffalo Bills are hiring more help for their defensive staff in 2023 following an early exit from the playoffs. The team made changes to their defensive staff following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round when they fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Some Bills fans were...
BUFFALO, NY

