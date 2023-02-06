ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

One Suspect Arrested After Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 5:21 PM, on Friday, February 10. 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 48 Wildwood Street in Dorchester. While enroute, officers received information from Boston Police 911 dispatchers, that the suspect was threatening...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Timothy Mason, of East Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Timothy Mason, 14, of East Boston. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 110lbs and has been missing since Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after running away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 69-year-old, Janet Waclawski of Boston

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 69-year-old Janet Waclawski of Boston, who was last seen at about 3:30 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the area of 1640 Washington Street, Boston. Waclawski suffers from mental health issues.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open

DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
DUDLEY, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill Killed in The Line of Duty on This Day 35 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Thomas J. Gill who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 35 years ago. On February 10, 1988. Detective Gill was killed when he was struck by a train while investigating a breaking and entering in Allston. While searching for stolen firearms on the train tracks in Brighton, he was struck by an Amtrak train and was pronounced at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert Update: 12-Year-Old Raine Givens

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Raine Givens, 12, of Roxbury. She is described as a black female, 5’2”, 120lbs, with a medium length afro hairstyle. Raine eloped from 850 Harrison Avenue on Wednesday, February 8,...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Remembers the Service of Officer Richard J. Gallivan Killed in the Line of Duty 112 Years Ago

BPD Remembers the Service of Officer Richard J. Gallivan Killed in the Line of Duty 112 Years Ago: On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the men and women of the Boston Police Department take a moment to remember the service and sacrifice of Boston Police Officer Richard J. Gallivan who was killed in the line of duty 112 years ago. It was February 8, 1911, when Officer Gallivan was shot and killed chasing burglary suspects downtown. A seven-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, Gallivan was 35-years-old at the time of his death. Making his passing ever more tragic, Gallivan left behind and was survived by his wife, brother and sister.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery Near Fenway Park

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District D-4 (South End) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the image above in connection to an Assault and Battery that occurred at about 1:31 AM on Sunday January 8, 2023, in the area of Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. During the incident, an adult male victim sustained serious injuries following a physical altercation.
BOSTON, MA

