Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
Sheriff’s office warns Lake County residents about increase in vehicle burglaries, thefts
The sheriff’s office is warning Lake County residents about an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles in the northeastern Illinois area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning on social media Wednesday. Most of the thefts occur during the overnight hours. Thieves move up and...
Man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting now facing charges: records
Aurora police said the man charged at officers. Family said he has a history of mental health issues.
2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area
Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
Lake County Residents Accused of Stealing Mail in Cook County
(Mount Prospect, IL) A pair of Lake County residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail in Cook County. Both Stephanie Klus and Edwin De Jesus were found to be in possession of stolen mail and packages after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect in late January. Officials say credit cards, drivers licenses and other property that didn’t belong to the pair was also discovered. The Park City duo now each face a charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The 32-year-old Klus also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and more. The 49-year-old De Jesus faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
DeKalb police arrest suspect in connection with debit card fraud
April Skinner was arrested on February 7 by officers with the DeKalb Police Narcotics Unit with assistance from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The case was brought to police attention after a victim reported unauthorized transactions on a missing card.
Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
Carthage Police Searching for Suspect in Recent Overnight Robbery
On Tuesday, February 7th Carthage Police received a call reporting that Danny’s Fast Lane on Hwy 16 West had been broken into. The thief broke into the business sometime the night before and stole an undetermined amount of money. If you have any information regarding this robbery or who...
Police: Suburban man leaves bar and dies in ATV crash, acquaintances hide evidence
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An ATV was hidden from police following a suspected drunken deadly crash early Tuesday morning in the northern suburbs. At around 1 a.m., Lake County deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Spring Grove, on the report of a person down.
Drug Overdose Alert issued in Racine County after 9 suspected overdoses seen in 1 week
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine County Public Health Division and City of Racine Public Health Department have issued a Drug Overdose Alert to raise community awareness after a recent increase in suspected overdoses. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nine suspected opioid drug overdoses were...
Woman charged with fleeing from police, possessing drugs and ghost gun in Waukegan
A Zion woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from police and was found with a “ghost gun” and drugs in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Chasity A. Davis, 29, of Zion, was charged with fleeing attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 15-200 ecstasy pills and […]
$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
Police apprehend two suspects who bail from car wanted in homicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unbelievable video Wednesday night showed the end of a chase involving Illinois State Police.Chicago Police Englewood District officers assisted in apprehending two suspects who had fled from a vehicle wanted in a homicide.Officers were seen running down the sidewalk near 54th and Bishop streets.Police late Wednesday said the two suspected offenders were in custody.Weapons and the vehicle were recovered, police said.
I-Team: Dangerous New Drug Appears on Streets
A dangerous new menace is suddenly poisoning Chicago-area street narcotics and the people who use them.
Prosecutors decline to charge teen arrested in mass shooting at South Shore apartment
'Got away with murder': Mom of mass shooting victim speaks out after no charges filed. Prosecutors declined to charge a young man identified as the gunman who burst into a South Shore apartment last month and opened fire during an apparent robbery attempt, killing a mother and her transgender daughter and wounding three others, including two other trans women.
Bensenville man to receive $91M settlement from 7-Eleven after losing legs in storefront crash
A 57-year-old suburban man identified as “Carl” who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain.
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
