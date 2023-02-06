Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
The FBI has found a gateway to declare Christians as criminals: Federal whistleblower
Federal whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin reacts to the FBI allegedly targeting the Catholics that attend Latin Mass on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Houston Chronicle
After 545 days behind bars, a political prisoner sees the light
Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro was drifting off to sleep in Nicaragua's notorious El Chipote prison this week when the guard appeared. The newspaper publisher had been locked up for 545 days, a political prisoner in perhaps the Western Hemisphere's most repressive country. Now the guard was ordering him to get up. Put on civilian clothes, he said.
