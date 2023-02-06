ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

After 545 days behind bars, a political prisoner sees the light

Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro was drifting off to sleep in Nicaragua's notorious El Chipote prison this week when the guard appeared. The newspaper publisher had been locked up for 545 days, a political prisoner in perhaps the Western Hemisphere's most repressive country. Now the guard was ordering him to get up. Put on civilian clothes, he said.
