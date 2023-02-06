Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more
Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Andrew (McKinzie) Bradburn, 1929-2023
David Bradburn of Eureka and Willow Creek, California passed away Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of (93½). He is a descendent of the McKenzie Clan, Willits and Gordon pioneer families and the historic Benning family of Athens, Missouri. David Andrew (McKinzie) Bradburn was born near Stansfield, Oregon on...
kymkemp.com
Semi vs. Ford Truck Blocks 5th Street
Traffic on 5th Street in Eureka is snarled this morning, February 9 after a traffic accident around 8:45 a.m. has led to the closure of two lanes of traffic. Scanner traffic indicates a non-injury collision has occurred on 5th Street near the D Street intersection between a “fully loaded” semi-truck and a white, Ford Super-Duty truck.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 10, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Senior homelessness is on the rise, the Arcata Gateway Plan moves forward at glacial pace, plus where in Humboldt are you watching the Super Bowl? Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor. FURTHER READING:. HUMBOLDT TODAY can be viewed on LoCO’s homepage...
North Coast Journal
In Defense of Slack
We cut people slack by overlooking their failures to perform how and when we would wish them to. But this article is about communal slack: the allowances that are just out there as part of the fabric of society and the environment. Here are some examples. We kids had the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Long-Overdue Runway and Electrical Improvements Coming to ACV, aka The California Redwood Coast — Humboldt County Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. Flights Expected to be Impacted for 12-Day Window in August 2023. The Humboldt County Department of Aviation will begin Phase 1 of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Runway and Electrical Rehabilitation Project in June. This project will be conducted in three phases to make much needed improvements to ACV’s primary runway, which was last rehabilitated in 1994.
kymkemp.com
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36
Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Harry Spurling, 1948-2023
Harry Spurling finished his earthly course on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, at home in Willow Creek. He was 74 years old. He was born in Southern California in 1948. However, he was fond of saying he was made in Japan, where his parents, R. Wayne and Ellen Spurling, met after WWII.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wow! Eureka Pride Is Up By 200 Percent, According to Marketing Firm Tasked With Improving the City’s Image
Civic pride has gone way up in Eureka in recent years, according to a recent survey from Eddy Alexander, the marketing firm tasked with improving the city’s image. “When we first came in, we did a big comprehensive survey,” Jennifer Eddy, president and chief strategist at Eddy Alexander, said during Tuesday’s Eureka City Council meeting. “One of the questions embedded in that survey [asked] ‘How likely are you to recommend a visit to the city of Eureka to a friend or colleague?’ You all may remember there were some negative headlines at the time about the community having a morale problem … but we sort of took [the results] as a goal. You know, if we’re going to do great things for tourism, the locals have to believe in the story being shared.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast
RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Lorraine Dolores Miller, 1929-2023
Our beloved and amazing mother was born Lorraine Giraud on November 24, 1929, and joined her husband, family and friends in heaven on February 3, 2023. She was born in San Francisco to Ersilia and Maggiorino Giraud and grew up in the Sunset District, graduating from Lincoln High in 1947.
lostcoastoutpost.com
February 10, 2023
Senior homelessness is on the rise, the Arcata Gateway Plan moves forward at glacial pace, plus where in Humboldt are you watching the Super Bowl? Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
kymkemp.com
Four-Vehicle Collision at Harrison and Buhne
A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Buhne Street was reported around 2 p.m. on February 9. Although no injuries were reported, the collision is causing traffic issues in the area. The Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene. A white, Toyota Tacoma and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Owen, 1945-2023
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Owen on February 4, 2023. Paul was born on October 5, 1945 and raised in Eureka, California. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Bernard’s High School and from there, he went on to Santa Rosa Junior College. Due to a family issue, Paul had to drop out of college to move home and help his family’s business. Once he dropped out of school, he immediately received a personal invitation from President Johnson to join the Army for an all-inclusive vacation in scenic Vietnam. Paul was a front-line grunt that walked point through the jungles of Vietnam. He proudly served his country from 1966-1968 and survived the Tet Offensive of January 1968.
North Coast Journal
Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues
The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt County Cannabis Farmers Look to Co-ops As a Means to Compete Against Corporate Consolidation
Are cooperatives the future of Humboldt’s cannabis industry?. As corporate cultivation operations expand across California, small-scale cannabis farmers are joining forces to push back against their large-scale competitors. The Cooperative Agriculture Network (CAN), a project of Cooperation Humboldt, launched an eight-week virtual academy this week to teach local cannabis...
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested, Two Cited During Fields Landing Probation Search
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 8, 2023, at about 9:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. Deputies contacted nine people at the residence, one of which, 43-year-old...
kymkemp.com
Motorcycle Rider Injured After Accident on Highway 101
According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, a motorcycle rider is injured following a traffic collision around 3:18 p.m. on Highway 101 near Orick. An ambulance has been requested. It is unknown if another vehicle is involved or if this is a solo-vehicle accident. Information suggests that part of Highway...
