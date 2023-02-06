Civic pride has gone way up in Eureka in recent years, according to a recent survey from Eddy Alexander, the marketing firm tasked with improving the city’s image. “When we first came in, we did a big comprehensive survey,” Jennifer Eddy, president and chief strategist at Eddy Alexander, said during Tuesday’s Eureka City Council meeting. “One of the questions embedded in that survey [asked] ‘How likely are you to recommend a visit to the city of Eureka to a friend or colleague?’ You all may remember there were some negative headlines at the time about the community having a morale problem … but we sort of took [the results] as a goal. You know, if we’re going to do great things for tourism, the locals have to believe in the story being shared.”

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO