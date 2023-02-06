Valentine's events happening around Columbia 💌
Valentine’s season is upon us. But don’t panic, lovers and friends , we’ve done the hard part for you.
From gals to pals and anyone in between , we’ve rounded up local Valentine’s events for you .
🛍 Deals
- Modern Companion is making sure the pooches get smooches too with Valentine’s themed accessories, toys, treats, and more .
- Ally & Eloise Bakeshop is offering a Be Mine Baby Cake Box that includes a dozen vanilla baby cakes covered in a vanilla glaze and decorated with sweet messages. Place your order by Thursday, Feb 9 .
- The Collective is hosting a Galentines Day event on Monday, Feb. 13 that features champagne, sweets, a chance to win a gift card , and exclusive deals.
🍽 Meals
- NoMa Flea is hosting Songbirds for Lovers on Saturday, Feb. 11. For $80 , dine on wings, deviled eggs, and boiled peanuts while you’re serenaded by local artists Admiral Radio and Jeff & Kelly Gregory .
- The Grand’s Valentine’s menu features a three-course dinner with the option of having a preset table featuring a bottle of champagne and roses . Make a reservation here .
- Di Prato’s Delicatessen is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner for $60 per person . Call them at 803-779-0606 to reserve a table.
💐 Markets
- Don’t miss NoMa Flea’s Sweetheart Market happening this Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 am. to 3 p.m . It will feature 15 local makers, live music, a card-making station, photo ops, and mimosa flights.
- Curiosity Coffee is hosting its annual Valentine’s Market tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. which supports local artists and creators. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and find a gift for a special someone.
🍷 Drinks
- On Sunday, Feb. 12, River Rat Brewery is hosting a Valentine’s Chocolate Beer Pairing . For $25 per person, enjoy four 8oz pours with artisan chocolates .
- Molto Vino is offering a drop-in-style Valentine’s Day Wine and Chocolate pairing on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5-9 p.m. for $25 a person . Taste four Valentine-inspired wines paired with artisan chocolates.
