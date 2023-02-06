ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Valentine's events happening around Columbia 💌

 4 days ago
We love you, Columbia.

Photo by COLAtoday team

Valentine’s season is upon us. But don’t panic, lovers and friends , we’ve done the hard part for you.

From gals to pals and anyone in between , we’ve rounded up local Valentine’s events for you .

🛍 Deals

🍽 Meals

💐 Markets

  • Don’t miss NoMa Flea’s Sweetheart Market happening this Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 am. to 3 p.m . It will feature 15 local makers, live music, a card-making station, photo ops, and mimosa flights.
  • Curiosity Coffee is hosting its annual Valentine’s Market tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. which supports local artists and creators. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, and find a gift for a special someone.

🍷 Drinks

  • On Sunday, Feb. 12, River Rat Brewery is hosting a Valentine’s Chocolate Beer Pairing . For $25 per person, enjoy four 8oz pours with artisan chocolates .
  • Molto Vino is offering a drop-in-style Valentine’s Day Wine and Chocolate pairing on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5-9 p.m. for $25 a person . Taste four Valentine-inspired wines paired with artisan chocolates.
See our full collection of local Valentine’s events on our calendar .

