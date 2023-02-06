Army Veteran Bob Boone will speak at The Prophetstown Area Historical Society on Saturday, February 11 at 10:15 a.m. following their monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Bob has been on seven Honor Flights, first as a guest, and the remaining as a guide for veterans who require assistance throughout the day. He will explain the application procedure as well as the itinerary from the airport take off to the landing. The public is invited to attend this interesting program.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO