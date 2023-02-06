Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
PAHS Hosting Honor Flight Speaker Saturday
Army Veteran Bob Boone will speak at The Prophetstown Area Historical Society on Saturday, February 11 at 10:15 a.m. following their monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Bob has been on seven Honor Flights, first as a guest, and the remaining as a guide for veterans who require assistance throughout the day. He will explain the application procedure as well as the itinerary from the airport take off to the landing. The public is invited to attend this interesting program.
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for Feb. 10th-12th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. Sunday, February 12th Prophetstown Masonic Lodge # 293 will host its annual breakfast fundraiser on Super Bowl Sunday. The breakfast features pancakes, eggs and whole pork sausage and will be held from 8-Noon at the PLT 6-12 Campus Commons. Cost is a donation with proceeds benefiting Lodge # 293.
aroundptown.com
Panther Wrestlers Compete In First Day Of Sectionals (photos)
Both the Panther boy and girl wrestlers were in action on Friday in the Sectional phase of the IHSA state wrestling tournament. The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the state finals. The boys competed in Oregon with Luke Otten, Jase Grunder, and Wyatt Goossens taking...
aroundptown.com
Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)
The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Man Injured In Rollover Accident
Information provided by John Booker, Whiteside County Sheriff. A Prophetstown man was seriously injured in a single car accident on Spring Hill Road near Lynch Road on Friday morning. Around 5:00AM Whiteside County Deputies responded to the scene of the accident approximately one half mile east of Spring Hill. Deputies...
aroundptown.com
Panther Scholastic Bowl Update (photos)
The EP Panther Scholastic Bowl team is in the midst of their season which began with an early season primer in November. January through February is the main part of the season with an IHSA Regional occurring the first week of March. The varsity team has a 2-9 record with...
aroundptown.com
Fire Training To Be Held Near High School Saturday
The Prophetstown Fire Protection District will be holding a training on Saturday, February 11 at a vacant house at 40 Ferry St., which right next to the PLT 6-12 Campus around Noon. The Lady Panthers are hosting an IHSA Regional basketball game with Riverdale at 1:00PM and both entities want...
aroundptown.com
PLT Middle School Basketball Game Cancelled
Due to an early dismissal by the Morrison School District today (Thursday) this afternoon’s game between PLT and Morrison has been cancelled. The game was to be played in Prophetstown. There will be no practice for the PLT team.
