Panola County, TX

Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop

By Michael Garcia
 4 days ago

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica then discovered that one of the people in the vehicle with Fair had an arrest warrant from Montgomery County, according to officials.

Mojica searched the vehicle and found cash and controlled substances, pills, the sheriff’s office stated. Officials said that Mojica arrested and charged Fair and Mitchell Adam Prince for possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000.

Prince was also charged and arrested for his warrant from Montgomery County and both were taken to Panola County’s Detention Center, according to authorities.

