NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Medical Patients Concerned Over Product Availability
The cannabis industry is booming in Connecticut. “Really strong increase in volume and sales. We anticipated that and prepared as much as we could,” Fine Fettle Dispensary pharmacist Ludwig Rosiclair said. Adult-use cannabis was legalized in the state on Jan.10, 2023. The Department of Consumer Protection announced sales for...
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
NBC Connecticut
UConn Investigating Overnight Thefts at Residence Hall
UConn is investigating several burglaries at a residence hall on campus after items were taken from rooms in the early morning hours. UConn said police were alerted on Monday about several incidents over a couple days. Residents of Buckley Hall, a residence hall in the first-year area, reported that someone...
