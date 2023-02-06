Knock At The Cabin Could Have Had An Even More Upsetting Ending (& Why M. Night Shyamalan Made The Right Choice)

Read full article on original website
My boyfriend said he cheated on me, but he lied so I'd break up with him. Finding that out was the closure I needed to move on.
The author says that after her boyfriend told her he'd slept with someone else to get her to break off their relationship, she learned to move on.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jenna Ortega Didn't Return For You Season 4 Because She Was Filming Wednesday
Jenna Ortega is in high demand nowadays. Between her delightful recent performances — not just in Netflix's "Wednesday" and 2022's "Scream," but also in Ti West's surprise slasher hit "X" — and her upcoming turn in "Scream 6," she has quickly become one of the most recognized young faces in Hollywood. Particularly in all genres scary and spooky.
Wednesday's Intense Shooting Schedule Had Jenna Ortega Literally Pulling Her Hair Out
"Wednesday" was among Netflix's biggest hits of 2022, with the "The Addams Family" spin-off starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Adams smashing records for the streaming giant. By mid-December, it had become the streamer's second most-watched English language series of all time, and Ortega had received a lot of praise for her work on the show.
Grey's Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show's Doctor Boot Camp A 'Sterile Playground'
Ever since its premiere way back in 2005, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" upended the typical medical procedural drama by adding a strong dose of humor to the proceedings. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Station 19" — the dramedy helped launch her career and make her the most prolific Black female showrunner in TV history. The series has run for so long that it can really be divided into the career and personal life-defining eras based on the lead character Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) interpersonal and professional relationships.
Penn Badgley Denies Fantastic Four Rumors
The MCU's upcoming swing at creating a "Fantastic Four" franchise has been a major boon to casting gossip. Since they're headed to bat after Fox's two previous failed attempts at producing a long-lived movie series (the less we say about the Roger Corman version, the better), they've got quite a task ahead of them.
Fast & Furious Fans Latch Onto The Family Focus In Fast X's First Trailer
The "Fast and Furious" series has truly set itself apart from every other blockbuster franchise. They go where others are too afraid to. They do what others can't. But, most importantly, family comes first, no matter what. Today, Universal dropped the trailer for the 10th — yes, 10th — film...
