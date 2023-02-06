On January 31 at approximately 5:36 PM Police responded to 122 West Main Street; Greenville Police Department reference a forgery complaint. The complainant/victim, Rebekah Robbins, stated that on January 12, 2023 she checked her mail at her residence, and found a Chase bank debit card had been sent to her. The Chase bank debit card was in Rebekah’s name, but Rebekah stated that she never opened an account with Chase bank. Rebekah stated that she contacted Chase bank, who advised her that an account had been opened in her name, and she would have to file a police report to have the account closed. Rebekah stated that on January 30, 2023 while she was at work at Family Health Services of Darke County, her supervisor advised her that they received an unemployment benefits request that was in Rebekah’s name. Rebekah stated that she never filed for unemployment. Family Health Services denied the unemployment benefits request. Rebekah stated that she’s unsure of who would file an unemployment request in her name, or who would open a bank account in her name. Rebekah hasn’t lost any money or property from this incident, at this time.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO