westbendnews.net
Hicksville Team Competes @ MAC Gym Tournament
Hicksville 4th Grade Girls were victorious against Crestview in the championship game at the recent basketball tournament at the MAC gym in Antwerp. The Lady Aces went undefeated in regular season and tournament play.
wfft.com
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
180th Fighter Wing will take to the night skies over Ohio
SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is set to conduct nighttime training flights from Tuesday, February 7th through Thursday, February 9th, subject to weather conditions. Local residents in the area may observe or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing, along with...
All lanes back open after semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami County
All lanes of traffic are back open on Southbound Interstate 75 south of US-36 following a crash involving two semis, according to the Piqua Post of the State Highway Patrol.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
Times-Bulletin
Historic barn moved to Lincoln Ridge Farms
VAN WERT COUNTY — Those driving past Lincoln Ridge Farm in the past several days discovering a large historic Swiss barn sitting behind the church on the edge of their property are not experiencing an illusion — it’s real. The majestic structure was moved to the farm...
westbendnews.net
PPEC donates to help PBIS initiatives
Delphos Jefferson Middle School students would like to say THANK YOU to Paulding Putnam’s Operation Round-Up for their recent donation to support PBIS initiatives. Shown accepting the check are front l to r: Kynlee Geary, Leah Schwinnen, Nephtalie Miller, Sydnee Bayman, Brynleigh Johnson. Back l to r: Paige Schwinnen, Kailee Agner, Keagan McDermitt, Nathan Ostendorf, and Kali Coil.
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
westbendnews.net
PCAF Donation to Holly Beach Splash Pad
The Paulding County Area Foundation generously donated $5000 to the Holly Beach Splash Pad Project. This helps us get one step closer to our goal and bring the Holly Beach Splash Pad to life.
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living. We are located at 204 Archer Dr. and currently welcoming new residents. We have had a fun start to 2023. The podiatrist arrived so we are now ready for sandal weather! The audiologist visited so our hearing aids are top notch! We enjoyed our favorite fresh and yummy doughnuts from Meeks Pastry Shop in Defiance so now our pants do not fit! We even enjoyed the snow we received since all we had to do was watch others shovel and plow!
westbendnews.net
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick
Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
miamivalleytoday.com
Semi crash stops traffic on I-75
PIQUA — A semi-tractor trailer crash left traffic backed up for miles on southbound Interstate 75 on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, when the driver of a southbound truck lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete bridge around the 80 mile marker.
I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon
MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
wyso.org
Miami County sees property values and taxes rise
The Miami County Auditor’s office recently completed a property reappraisal. Now, property taxes have shot up, leaving many residents paying more than they expected. In Ohio, county auditors are required to reappraise all property taxes every three years—a triennial reappraisal—and again every 6—a sexennial. Tax year 2022, payable this year, was a triennial reappraisal in Miami County.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 31 at approximately 5:36 PM Police responded to 122 West Main Street; Greenville Police Department reference a forgery complaint. The complainant/victim, Rebekah Robbins, stated that on January 12, 2023 she checked her mail at her residence, and found a Chase bank debit card had been sent to her. The Chase bank debit card was in Rebekah’s name, but Rebekah stated that she never opened an account with Chase bank. Rebekah stated that she contacted Chase bank, who advised her that an account had been opened in her name, and she would have to file a police report to have the account closed. Rebekah stated that on January 30, 2023 while she was at work at Family Health Services of Darke County, her supervisor advised her that they received an unemployment benefits request that was in Rebekah’s name. Rebekah stated that she never filed for unemployment. Family Health Services denied the unemployment benefits request. Rebekah stated that she’s unsure of who would file an unemployment request in her name, or who would open a bank account in her name. Rebekah hasn’t lost any money or property from this incident, at this time.
Daily Advocate
GCS and GPD investigate but find no legitimate threat
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate received information of an increased presence around the Greenville High School on Friday morning, but Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries reported there isn’t a legitimate threat to students or the school. School and law enforcement officials were concerned over a social media...
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
hometownstations.com
Jamal Pirani indicted for making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.
