East Palestine, OH

Evacuation area expanded as controlled release set for dangerous vinyl chloride chemical inside of train derailed in East Palestine: 3News Daily

 4 days ago
Body camera video reveals moments leading up to viral arrest of NewsNation reporter at East Palestine briefing

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — On Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera footage that provides detailed information on the arrest of NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert during Wednesday's train derailment briefing in East Palestine. The video, which is over nine minutes long, starts with troopers approaching Lambert...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
AKRON, OH
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Following 'controlled release' of chemicals at Columbiana County train derailment, nearby communities advised to shelter, some schools closed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Hours after a controlled release of chemicals took place at the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, several nearby communities have issued advisories for residents to remain indoors amid concerns about odor and smoke haze. The "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Streetsboro police: Girl attacked near school bus stop

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating the report of a juvenile girl being attacked while walking to her school bus stop on Wednesday. According to the department's post on Facebook, the girl reported that an unknown male wearing dark clothing jumped out at her from behind a bush on Portage Pointe Drive as she was heading towards her school bus stop.
STREETSBORO, OH
