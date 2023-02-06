Evacuation area expanded as controlled release set for dangerous vinyl chloride chemical inside of train derailed in East Palestine: 3News Daily

Read full article on original website
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the mayor calls out Norfolk Southern Railway for running trains again so soon after the derailment
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, February 10, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the smell of burning vinyl chloride lingers, while the mayor calls out...
3News' Monica Robins speaks to Cleveland doctor about air quality concerns in East Palestine
CLEVELAND — Even though state and federal officials have given the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following last weekend's train accident, many are still apprehensive. I reached out to Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, to...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to lead investigation into reporter arrest at East Palestine briefing
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The investigation into the arrest of a NewsNation reporter during a train derailment briefing in East Palestine earlier this week will be conducted by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, the decision for the state to...
Body camera video reveals moments leading up to viral arrest of NewsNation reporter at East Palestine briefing
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — On Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera footage that provides detailed information on the arrest of NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert during Wednesday's train derailment briefing in East Palestine. The video, which is over nine minutes long, starts with troopers approaching Lambert...
Officials lift evacuation order in East Palestine following train derailment; air quality deemed 'normal'
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The evacuation order in East Palestine has been lifted following a train derailment this past weekend that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Wednesday in conjunction with the East Palestine Fire Department and United States Environmental Protection...
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
Citing health concerns, some East Palestine residents nervous to return home after evacuation order lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lifting of the evacuation order following last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The lifting of the order will allow the village of just under 5,000 people to return...
Following 'controlled release' of chemicals at Columbiana County train derailment, nearby communities advised to shelter, some schools closed
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Hours after a controlled release of chemicals took place at the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, several nearby communities have issued advisories for residents to remain indoors amid concerns about odor and smoke haze. The "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad...
Residents kept out as air quality checked near site of Ohio train derailment after controlled release of chemicals in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's unclear when evacuated residents might be able to return home to the area where officials released and burned toxic chemicals from the wreckage of a derailed train, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. Residents near the site in East Palestine, close to the Pennsylvania...
WATCH: Reporter arrested during East Palestine train derailment press conference
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — While Gov. Mike DeWine and other local, state, and federal officials were announcing the lifting of the East Palestine train derailment evacuation order on Wednesday, a reporter at the briefing was taken into custody. The reporter, identified as Evan Lambert of NewsNation, was apparently trying...
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
East Palestine evacuee frustrated with response to train derailment: 'I think they hid things from us'
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — From miles away, you could see and hear the explosion in East Palestine as a "controlled release" of chemicals inside the derailed railroad cars took place on Monday. It looked like a black mushroom in the air. "I'm worried about what's in the air. I'm...
The show must go on: Cardinal Local School District reverses decision to cancel high school musical
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Cue the lights, the show will go on. Cardinal Local School District reversed its decision to cancel the high school's spring production of 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' during Wednesday night's board of education meeting. "Everyone had been so stressed lately, worried that all...
Streetsboro firefighter on surviving cardiac arrest: 'The outpouring, it's been really incredible'
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Being a firefighter means you're ready to go at all times. You don't get to stop when you're tired, you stop when the work gets done ... no matter who it is you're trying to save. And, especially, when it's someone you love. "You never think...
Akron native Kofi B to perform Valentine's Day show at the Akron Civic Theater Saturday, February 11
AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James may have just became the all-time NBA scorer, and made the city of Akron proud, but there's another Akron native looking to do the same. His name is Kofi Boakye and he's pianist, who's talents have taken him all over the country. "I like...
Streetsboro police: Girl attacked near school bus stop
STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating the report of a juvenile girl being attacked while walking to her school bus stop on Wednesday. According to the department's post on Facebook, the girl reported that an unknown male wearing dark clothing jumped out at her from behind a bush on Portage Pointe Drive as she was heading towards her school bus stop.
