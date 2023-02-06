ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

St. Louis and Chicago trade gorillas to protect endangered species

By Kevin S. Held
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8RJt_0keHtArF00

ST. LOUIS – It’s not every day that St. Louis and Chicago agree to a mutually beneficial trade.

This week, the Saint Louis Zoo and Brookfield Zoo in Chicago swapped Jontu and Zachary, two male western lowland gorillas, for conservation purposes.

The western lowland gorilla is the most common of four subspecies of gorilla. However, it’s a critically endangered species, and they are facing complete extinction in the wild.

Bill to ban cat declawing introduced in Illinois State Capitol

Jontu, who was born at the Columbus Zoo in 1997, came to the Saint Louis Zoo in 2005 as part of a “bachelor gorilla group” to strengthen western lowland gorilla populations in North American zoos. According to a statement from the Saint Louis Zoo, Jontu will provide stability for a family of gorillas at Brookfield.

Zachary, born at the Brookfield Zoo in 2015, is joining two other male gorillas, Joe and Bakari, at the Saint Louis Zoo’s Jungle of the Apes exhibit. Zachary joins this “bachelor gorilla group” of adult males who live together until they’re ready to become part of a breeding group.

These bachelor groups are commonly found in the wild, the zoo says.

Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage

These moves are based on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Both Jontu and Zachary are being kept in private areas at each zoo as they acclimate to their new homes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
aroundthetownchicago.com

Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois

★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
NBC Chicago

Free Chicago Museum Days For February 2023

Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors. Here's a list of the days in February Illinois residents can visit Chicago museums for free. Adler Planetarium. February 2023 free days:...
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries

Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
CHICAGO, IL
kbia.org

Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
MISSOURI STATE
WCIA

Extras needed in Paxton movie production

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one central Illinois town not only have a chance to see a movie being filmed, but they also have a chance to be in one. A filming crew from upstate Naperville is in Paxton this week filming Desperate Souls. They will be filming on Thursday and Friday at […]
PAXTON, IL
WGN TV

Woman, 21, missing from Little Village since January, family says

CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts. Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an rideshare on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy