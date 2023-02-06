Read full article on original website
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
Mother of student threatened to shoot up middle school in Waukegan, prosecutors say
A mother of a student was arrested after prosecutors say she threatened to shoot a teacher and shoot up a middle school in Waukegan. Ronesha M. Rogers, 33, of Waukegan, was charged with threat to school building, a Class 4 felony. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Emma Smoler said the...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Charged
(La Porte, IN) - Another suspected fentanyl dealer in La Porte has been taken into custody. Kylie Armstrong, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 4 Felony Dealing in a Narcotic Drug. The La Porte woman is accused of selling 10 fentanyl pills on September 8th on the city’s west side. The alleged transaction occurred at 5th and Wabash streets.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Check stolen from mailbox ‘washed’ and cashed by thief | Police reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5
A 63-year-old Brookfield man went to police on Jan. 31 to report that a $4,300 check he’d placed in a mailbox at the Brookfield Post Office had been stolen and “washed” by an unknown person who cashed it via a mobile app. The victim told police that...
fox32chicago.com
7-Eleven to pay $91 million to suburban man who lost both legs in storefront crash
BENSENVILLE, Ill. - A 57-year-old suburban man who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain. The 2017 crash was one of the thousands of similar incidents identified in discovery...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
WSPY NEWS
Woman identified in Minooka death investigation
The Kendall County Coroner's Office is identifying the person who was found dead on Sunday in a field in unincorporated Minooka as 51-year-old Ginger Urban, of Willowbrook. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The coroner's office says there was no immediately obvious cause of death. The death remains under...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.All four will be sentenced on April 19.
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
californiaexaminer.net
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
Trapped victim extricated, 2 transported to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash near Woodstock
Two women were transported to the hospital after firefighters had to extricate one of them following a four-vehicle crash near Woodstock Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Charles Road and Raycraft Road in unincorporated Woodstock.
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man pinned victim against CTA pillar while his cousin stabbed him in the upper body: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in a deadly robbery in the Loop last fall that killed a chef as he left a restaurant where he worked. Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. on murder and armed robbery charges in the stabbing death of Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
'Don’t try and treat me like I’m some child': Emotions run high at latest Chicago mayoral candidate forum
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more.
ourquadcities.com
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
