Evanston, IL

Shine My Crown

Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train

The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Charged

(La Porte, IN) - Another suspected fentanyl dealer in La Porte has been taken into custody. Kylie Armstrong, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 4 Felony Dealing in a Narcotic Drug. The La Porte woman is accused of selling 10 fentanyl pills on September 8th on the city’s west side. The alleged transaction occurred at 5th and Wabash streets.
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman identified in Minooka death investigation

The Kendall County Coroner's Office is identifying the person who was found dead on Sunday in a field in unincorporated Minooka as 51-year-old Ginger Urban, of Willowbrook. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The coroner's office says there was no immediately obvious cause of death. The death remains under...
MINOOKA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.All four will be sentenced on April 19.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Q985

Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License

If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Trapped victim extricated, 2 transported to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash near Woodstock

Two women were transported to the hospital after firefighters had to extricate one of them following a four-vehicle crash near Woodstock Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Charles Road and Raycraft Road in unincorporated Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
NORMAL, IL

