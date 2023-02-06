ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

TERESA ovalle
4d ago

Drooling because they are on the verge of throwing up. Now would be understandable. Nimrod is a narcissistic and does not have as big a following as he believes.

Common.Sense
4d ago

Overgrowth and overcrowding with horrible traffic congestion are the legacy of this man who is working for groups and not the average citizen!!!

Anne Delisle
4d ago

in my opinion! most demacrat politician dont care about security on the boarder also biden give america reserve oil which suppose to be for emerg3ncies in fase of war in usa. give away our military weapons. letting in more crime in through boarders. also socialiam agenda and monitor citizens more clearly .

KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

San Antonio wakes up, no stylist

The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of New Braunfels shows modest growth

From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
