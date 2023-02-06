Read full article on original website
Netflix Picks Up Showtime Series in Surprise Swap
Netflix has been releasing a bunch knew series on their streaming service for the past few years, and the latest project to be released was the fourth season of their hit series You. You Season 4 has been getting some great reactions and even our review gave it top marks. It's funny to think that ...
Melanie Lynskey Wouldn't Change A Thing About The Last Of Us' Script, Claiming It's 'Perfect'
Even with the incredible watch that "The Last of Us" has become as the series has progressed, some fans have debated the creative choices applied in its adaptation from loading screen to television. Co-creator of the HBO series and original creator of the game, Neil Druckmann, anticipated that some viewers wouldn't be happy with the deviations made in the show saying, "I've learned to expect backlash from sneezing" (via Variety). With that said, one person has stood firm in the writing of the scripts, even if it includes some changes from the game.
You Season 4 Has Critics Overwhelmingly Unimpressed
"You" Season 4 – Part I has finally debuted on Netflix, and the reviews are a little less than romantic. Though it began with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, that number has steadily dropped as more critics put their thoughts onto paper – as of writing, it sits at an ominous 80% (the lowest score a season of "You" has ever had). The sleeper hit has apparently reached inevitable bloat for some viewers, who struggle to swallow Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) latest adventure.
The Ending Of Netflix's Your Place Or Mine Explained
Netflix is cueing up an original rom-com in time for Valentine's Day with "27 Dresses" writer Aline Brosh McKenna's directorial debut "Your Place or Mine." The film follows Peter (Ashton Kutcher) and Debbie (Reese Witherspoon), two longtime friends who lead vastly different lives. Debbie is in constant "mom mode," worried about her son Jack's (Wesley Kimmel) well-being, while Peter lives the life of a wealthy bachelor in New York City. After Debbie's trip to NYC to earn a degree is put in peril when no one is able to watch Jack, Peter decides that they should switch places. The new environments not only take both of them out of their comfort zones but also finds them dealing with new growth and perspectives that force them to confront their feelings towards each other.
You Fans Are Loving The Fresh Turn Of Events In Season 4
If someone were to ask "You" star Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) if he's an optimist in love, the answer would be a firm yes. Despite the fact that, in reality, he's a serial killer who becomes obsessed with the women he "loves," and the situation usually spirals out of control and ends with Joe murdering many people, Joe sees himself as a hopeless romantic. Even in Season 4, Episode 1 ("Joe Takes a Holiday"), when he corners Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), he seems shocked when she cries that she just wants to go home to her daughter. Even when she confronts him about his killings and the fact that he's a murderer, Joe is offended and tells her, "You're wrong about me."
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Queen Camilla receives very special note with important invitation for Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla was asked to pass on a special invitation to Princess Charlotte
Things In The Shawshank Redemption You Only Notice After Watching It More Than Once
Widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made, "The Shawshank Redemption" has earned its place in cinema history. An adaptation of the Stephen King novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," the film proved to be something of a financial failure when it first hit cinemas in 1994. However, it later won numerous Academy Awards nominations and quickly developed a large audience thanks to continual broadcasts on television.
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
Are Sandra Oh And Kevin McKidd From Grey's Anatomy Friends In Real Life?
As Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy," Kevin McKidd and Sandra Oh spun friendship, heartache, passion, and tragedy out of their years-long working relationship. Their storyline, which swayed from swoony to scary and back again, lasted the course of five seasons and became one of the series' most iconic and essential relationships. Both damaged and in love with their jobs, the two were simultaneously perfect and problematic for each other, bringing out each other's best while sometimes compounding their worst. Of course, it all came to an end when Cristina finally left for Zurich, mirroring Sandra Oh's real-life departure from the show. But their love lived on past Cristina's departure.
Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Dies At 34
Cody Longo, an actor who frequently appeared on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," tragically passed away in Austin, Texas, at the age of 34 (via TMZ). The "Hollywood Heights" star's lifeless body was discovered in his bed by police called to the scene by Longo's wife Stephanie, who was not with the actor at the time he died. Longo's family shared with TMZ that he had recently been in a rehabilitation center during the summer of 2022 where he was treated for alcoholism –- an addiction he struggled with for years. The actor's family believes that alcohol likely played a role in his death.
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Grey's Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show's Doctor Boot Camp A 'Sterile Playground'
Ever since its premiere way back in 2005, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" upended the typical medical procedural drama by adding a strong dose of humor to the proceedings. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Station 19" — the dramedy helped launch her career and make her the most prolific Black female showrunner in TV history. The series has run for so long that it can really be divided into the career and personal life-defining eras based on the lead character Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) interpersonal and professional relationships.
Swarm's First Trailer Is Serving Shades Of A Darker Beyhive
With a title like "Swarm," it would be reasonable to expect that Donald Glover's upcoming horror series would be about killer insects – bees, maybe. But as it turns out, and as the show's new official teaser clearly indicates, this show is about another kind of swarm altogether, even though the bee imagery is still appropriate.
Even Penn Badgley Wasn't Immune To The Effects Of You's Gore-Filled Sets
One of the details that make Netflix's "You" such an intriguing series is the way it juxtaposes romance with brutality as it follows a serial killer named Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). This bizarre balancing act typified Caroline Kepner's book series of the same name and is given a wickedly addictive dynamism by Badgley, creators, and writers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, as well as a large supporting cast that is manipulated by and eventually catches onto Joe's obsessions and crimes. Now in its fourth season, which finds the psychopath in Europe, the drama is truly starting to ramp up its camp factor.
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Say They Created Their Business Just To Hang Out
In the acclaimed drama "Breaking Bad," Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have a deeply complex relationship — full of cruelty, codependency, and betrayal — that only worsens throughout the series. Thankfully, Cranston and Paul are nothing like their fictional characters, and the actors seem to be quite chummy in real life. So chummy, in fact, that in 2019, they founded the mezcal brand Dos Hombres — which translates from Spanish to "two brothers."
Prime Video Developing A Series Based On Image Comics' Wytches
The Image Comics horror series "Wytches" — which tells the story of otherworldly beings from the woods who terrorize a small New England town — is reportedly getting the Prime Video treatment over at Amazon, and it is being spearheaded by DC Comics "New 52" creator Scott Snyder and artist Mark "Jock" Simpson. According to Variety, the pair will be executive producing the animated project in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Amazon Studios, and Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde.
Sean Murray Had To Assure NCIS Fans That His Weight Loss Was Totally Healthy
Networks and studios will always begin aping the ideas behind any major success in the television or film industry. Hence, after "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" blew up into a major hit, CBS wisely decided to make a couple of spin-offs of the series and also greenlit a similarly themed show with "NCIS" in 2003.
