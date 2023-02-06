If someone were to ask "You" star Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) if he's an optimist in love, the answer would be a firm yes. Despite the fact that, in reality, he's a serial killer who becomes obsessed with the women he "loves," and the situation usually spirals out of control and ends with Joe murdering many people, Joe sees himself as a hopeless romantic. Even in Season 4, Episode 1 ("Joe Takes a Holiday"), when he corners Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), he seems shocked when she cries that she just wants to go home to her daughter. Even when she confronts him about his killings and the fact that he's a murderer, Joe is offended and tells her, "You're wrong about me."

1 DAY AGO