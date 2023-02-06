ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PJ Clarke
4d ago

Maybe if the Governor would permit more oil and gas exploration and provide more refining capabilities to handle the increase in production, we wouldn't be held hostage to fluctuating prices due to a scarcity brought on by high demand.

angle,s aquatics
4d ago

Not just hight heat but also high cost of food high rent. Ppl on low income with kids are having issues #1 feeding their house hold and paying the bills plus lack of Snap benifits starting March of this year.Mr polis I understand you are doing the best you can I get that Iand I'm thankful for your effert. But to be honest with you this crises goes farther than just heat it's hitting ppl like me and my kids. I'm scared frightened Becouse I feel like low income family's are not being treated fairly.

Daily Record

IRS says it won’t tax TABOR refunds after full-court press by Colorado officials

Colorado taxpayers don’t have to worry about Uncle Sam coming for a cut of their state tax refunds. The Internal Revenue Service urged Coloradans late last week to hold off on filing their taxes while it sorted out late-summer payments of state tax refunds. The refunds come from state taxes collected in excess of caps set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement

Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Cohort of Colorado court interpreters walk out as pay dispute drags on

A contingent of frustrated Colorado court interpreters walked off the job in courtrooms across the state this week as they await a potential $10 hourly wage increase from the Colorado Judicial Department. The interpreters — it was unclear Wednesday exactly how many — canceled their scheduled appearances and did not...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine (yes, really)

Cannabis consumers who stop by Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora can now buy weed the same way they might buy their favorite munchies: from a vending machine. In early February, the company installed what’s technically called an Automated Cannabis Experience (ACE), a large machine that enables customers to order marijuana products via touch screen and dispenses them ready to be taken home. Terrapin Care Station developed ACE in partnership with Canadian vending machine company BMC Universal Technologies, billing it as the first fully automated cannabis kiosk on the market.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes

WASHINGTON D.C., Colo. (KKTV) - Tax season is underway, and the federal government and the state are now accepting returns But now the IRS is urging taxpayers to wait if they live in a state where special tax refunds or payments were made. 11 News has confirmed its warning includes...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado public health goes hyperlocal, using microgrants to tackle vaccine hesitancy and stigma of mental illness

When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Colorado public health officials initially relied on mass vaccination events publicized through Facebook, email and texts, and required Coloradans to book appointments online. But when that go-big strategy drove large disparities in who was getting vaccinated, public health departments in the Denver area decided to...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO

