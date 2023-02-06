Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Man Wins Big In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The lucky winner is taking home the big bucks!
Florida Man Wins $1 Million On $50 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket From Racetrac
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez purchased his
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station
TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
wild941.com
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
Click10.com
Florida Lottery: Woman claims $2 million Powerball prize from October drawing
A 33-year-old woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize this week for a drawing that was held last October, Florida Lottery officials announced Tuesday. According to Lottery officials, the drawing was held on Oct. 29. $700 million jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday night. NOW PLAYING. Winning $2 billion Powerball...
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in Florida
A major store chain with hundreds of locations recently opened another new spot in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the fast-growing convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened a new Florida location in Lake Worth, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
click orlando
Hurricane Ian caused over $1B in agriculture losses, report shows
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1 billion in agricultural-production losses, with the biggest hits to the citrus industry, along with growers of vegetables and melons, according to a new University of Florida report. The report from the UF-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences also doesn’t include...
VIDEO: Deputies find missing Florida 4-year-old
Deputies in Florida are searching for a 4-year-old who went missing from his home early Friday morning.
One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot
MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
click orlando
Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
click orlando
Orlando Solar Bears and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announce partnership to make games even more icy
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday that they are now partnering with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to give fans special offers throughout this season. This Italian ice shop will provide fans with exclusive deals through the Solar Bears official team newsletter, Bear Bites, and in-game prize opportunities.
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
Date set for 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Orlando
Organizers are sharing new details about this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
WESH
USDA inspects Central Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — State and federal governments conducted inspections at an animal park in Osceola County wherea white rhino was shot and killed when it tried to escape. The rhinoceros is one of the largest mammals on earth, and last year, Wild Florida added one to its collection. But...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
fox13news.com
Pickup truck slams through Polk County Dollar Tree
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called after a pickup truck crashed into a Dollar Tree in Haines City on Friday. According to the Haines City Police Department, the crash happened at 11:47 a.m. at 1351 Southern Dunes Blvd. When first responders got there, they found the truck partially crashed through the storefront.
