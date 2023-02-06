Read full article on original website
Sweetwater 420 Fest relocates while Shaky Knees stays mum on allowing guns
Atlanta music festival woes continue in 2023 with the announcement that Sweetwater 420 Fest is scaling back, potentially because of Georgia gun laws. The massive music event at Centennial Olympic Park that touted jam bands like Widespread Panic and String Cheese Incident will now transition to a decidedly more modest experience at Sweetwater Brewery with a folk, Americana lineup.
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater brings new and traditional works to Atlanta for Black History Month
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is based in New York, but we like to think of Atlanta as their second home. The world-renowned dancers have been coming to Atlanta every year since 1976, and they’ll return to the Fox Theatre to perform Feb. 16-19. Robert Battle is the artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the troupe’s upcoming performances, including Ailey’s acclaimed work “Revelations.”
Transgender civil-rights activist explains why she dropped a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections; Downtown Decatur launches new electric shuttle program
Transgender civil-rights activist Ashely Diamond and Beth Littrell, a senior supervising attorney at the Southern Poverty Law, discuss Diamond’s recent decision not to move forward with challenging the Georgia Department of Corrections over its transgender policies. Lastly, Shirley Baylis, the business development manager for the City of Decatur and...
Popular play turned Netflix series 'Kim's Convenience,' about a Korean-Canadian family, comes to Atlanta area
The hit play that took Canada by storm and launched a popular Netflix show has arrived in the Atlanta area. “Kim’s Convenience” is a comedic play about a Korean-Canadian family living in an up-and-coming neighborhood in Toronto. The show is on stage at Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville through Feb. 19 and will move to Horizon Theatre in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood beginning Mar. 3.
'Marry Me a Little: A Stephen Sondheim Revue' speaks of loneliness, love and proximity
It’s a Saturday night, and two urban singles are looking for something to do while cooped up in their own apartments. Merely Players presents “Marry Me a Little: A Stephen Sondheim Revue,” a production about heartache, loneliness and love. It’s on stage through Feb. 18 at the Doraville Civic Center. Scott Rousseau is the director, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to gush over the lesser-known Sondheim gems celebrated in this production.
Gov. Kemp-backed bill aims for harsher sentences for gang-related crimes; Atlanta City Council aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts; TAG connecting Georgians to tech jobs
WABE politics reporter Sam Gringlas joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest from the capitol as the legislative session continues. Plus, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, who represents District 12, discusses the rise in catalytic converter thefts and how officials are working to address the issue through a new ordinance.
New report shows Atlanta rent prices are still climbing, but slower
The meteoric rise in Atlanta’s housing prices has gotten lots of attention over the past two years, but the average rent has gone up, too. And just like there’s been some moderation in local housing prices, increases in rental rates are also moderating. But at $2,210 a month...
Let’s Ride Atlanta now offering free e-shuttle rides to Downtown Decatur residents
Shirley Baylis, the business development manager for the City of Decatur, says city officials are always looking for ways to be environmentally sustainable while providing options to residents. Baylis, and Shundel Cooper, the director of operations for Let’s Ride Atlanta, were guests on Friday’s edition of “Closer Look.”...
Atlanta police release body cam video of 'Cop City' clash
The Atlanta Police Department has released body cam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the proposed site of the city’s public safety training facility, where environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and killed. So far, authorities have said Teran was inside a tent at the site...
Forest Park Mayor discusses the city experiencing a resurgence
Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler says the city is on the cusp of a resurgence. “We are a logistics powerhouse and that is largely because of Fort Gillem, explained Butler on Thursday’s edition of “Closer Look.”. Butler further explained that more than 3,000 jobs have been created since...
New pop-up disaster recovery site available to residents in Henry County
Officials in Henry County have opened a local disaster recovery site for residents after a wave of tornados hit several counties in Georgia. Henry County was one of seven areas directly impacted by the storms. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, set up a mobile recovery site in Locust...
