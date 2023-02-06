The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is based in New York, but we like to think of Atlanta as their second home. The world-renowned dancers have been coming to Atlanta every year since 1976, and they’ll return to the Fox Theatre to perform Feb. 16-19. Robert Battle is the artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the troupe’s upcoming performances, including Ailey’s acclaimed work “Revelations.”

