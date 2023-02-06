Read full article on original website
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
dayton247now.com
SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted
OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
‘A matter of life and death’: Toxic chemicals released following evacuation order
The Ohio and Pennsylvania governors on Monday ordered residents living in a 1-mile by 2-mile area surrounding a 50-car train derailment to evacuate ahead of a controlled release of hazardous chemicals from the derailed cars set for that afternoon.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 10th)
Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot; Lester Holt interviews Alaska Sen. Murkowski; former Vice President Pence’s home searched by FBI and one classified document found; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Feb. 11, 2023.
Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot
Under President Biden’s order, a U.S. fighter pilot shot down an unidentified, unmanned object above the Arctic waters off Alaska. U.S. officials are not saying this is another Chinese spy balloon at this point. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell has the latest updates.Feb. 11, 2023.
U.S. shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaskan airspace, White House says
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Friday afternoon shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters, National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed at the White House. Kirby said the U.S. does not know who owns the object, and he would not call it a...
Outrage grows after three Texas students die from fentanyl overdoses
A community in Texas is mourning the loss of three students who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl. NBC’s Dasha Burns has more on why parents are outraged over the growing fentanyl crisis that is arising among young people. Feb. 10, 2023.
Tornadoes rip through southeast U.S.
Devastating tornadoes ripped through the Southeast leaving a small community in Louisiana hit the hardest. NBC’s Sam Brock has the latest on the reality of destruction from that town.Feb. 10, 2023.
U.S. military takes down second 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, origin unknown
U.S. officials say the unidentified object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to safety of civilian flight. NBC News' Julia Ainsley and Monica Alba report on more details.Feb. 10, 2023.
Video: Colorado police car struck motorcycle before shooting
Police did not mention the collision that took place before officers fatally shot Stephen Poolson, Jr., who allegedly stole the bike. KUSA's Jeremy Jojola reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
Another classified document was found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home during FBI search
The FBI discovered an additional classified document at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home Friday during a voluntary five-hour search of the house, a Pence adviser said in a statement. The adviser, Devin O'Malley, said "the Department of Justice completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours and...
Missouri AG confirms investigation into pediatric transgender center
Missouri has launched a multi-agency investigation into a pediatric transgender center after a former case worker alleged children were being routinely prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy without “appropriate or accurate” mental health assessments, the state’s attorney general announced Thursday. “We have received disturbing allegations that individuals...
DeSantis skips White House event as he and Biden draw 2024 battle lines
Governors from both parties — from 37 states and territories — came to the White House Friday morning to meet with President Joe Biden and talk about the nation’s economic health. But more conspicuous than any of the governors who showed up was the one who didn’t....
Murkowski on unidentified object: There will be 'consequences' if there's a threat
Lester Holt speaks with Senator Lisa Murkowski about the unidentified object that was shot down near Alaska by a U.S. fighter pilot.Feb. 10, 2023.
Fetterman discharged from hospital after two days of tests and observation
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from the hospital Friday following two days of tests and observation after he was hospitalized for feeling lightheaded, his communications director said. Joe Calvello said Friday that the senator was "looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday" following his discharge from George...
In Texas lawsuit seeking to reverse FDA approval of abortion pills, state attorneys general weigh in
In a consequential lawsuit seeking to upend the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of abortion pills, Democratic and Republican attorneys general took sides in court filings on Friday. The suit was filed in November by an anti-abortion group called Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. They allege that the process the...
Oregon officials lose their job after keeping rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for themselves
SALEM, Ore. — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to have cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon’s liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via public...
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP lawmakers, would declare that it’s...
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
