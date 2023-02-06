ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Dazzles in Rhinestone Bra Top and Blazer Mini Dress

By Cara O’Bleness
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxx3g_0keHrl6k00

The actress attended the adidas x Stella McCartney launch party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmS05_0keHrl6k00
Kate Hudson.

Robert Smith/Getty Images

Kate Hudson has put a super-feminine twist on the menswear trend. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress attended the adidas x Stella McCartney launch party on Feb. 2 wearing a bedazzled bra top underneath an oversized blazer mini dress by the designer.

Hudson paired her look with a matching blue skirt and white pointed-toe heels. She kept her accessories to a minimum to allow her glam undergarment to be the focal point of her outfit. Makeup artist Debra Ferullo opted for shimmery blue eyeshadow and a pale pink lip on the actress, while hairstylist Marcus Francis kept the star’s blonde locks loose and wavy for the occasion.

Hudson shared her outfit on Instagram, in which she also wore a fuzzy black-and-white zebra-striped jacket in one photo. Hudson also offered up several snaps as she posed alongside McCartney, models Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, actress Leslie Mann and other famous pals at the Los Angeles event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X543D_0keHrl6k00
Kate Hudson attended the adidas x Stella McCartney launch event on Feb. 2.

Robert Smith/Getty Images

“Now for some serious fashion news… If your closet does not have at least one rhinestone fringe bra you are not living your best fashion life!!! No closet is complete without one,” Hudson wrote in her caption. “No party is as fun as it should be if it is not present. This is what I discovered last night. Tested, tried and true. 💎😉.”

Friends and followers quickly chimed in to the comments section to share their thoughts on Hudson’s daring outfit.

“Fringe bra? ✅,” wrote actress-singer Rita Wilson.

“Oh my!!! You look 🔥 She is a genius,” another follower commented of McCartney.

Hudson also shouted out McCartney in her post, to which the designer replied with a few simple emojis: “💛✨.”

