RCB uses suffocating defense to down Liberty, 44-14

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd coach Robert Shields believes his team can make a statement come tournament time if it continues to improve defensively. The Flying Eagles displayed that kind of defense Friday night at home as they held Liberty to just 15.6% field-goal shooting overall while forcing eight turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 9-2 lead, and never looked back in scoring a 44-14 victory in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights

Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action.
AMES, IA
Saturday Salutes

— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
GC women avenge only loss, routing PSC

MCHENRY — The only blemish on Garrett College’s women’s basketball record — an overtime loss to Potomac State College of West Virginia University — was a source of irritation for the Lady Lakers. GC took out its frustrations on PSC in Monday’s rematch, rolling to...
GARRETT, PA
United Technical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia begins simplified records process through dual enrollment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Technical Center in Harrison County has begun utilizing a new recordkeeping procedure for dual-enrollment students. “This is a new procedure from the West Virginia Department of Education. Historically, high school students that wanted to attend the technical center had to enroll at their home high school to be able to attend here. Now the students directly enroll at the center,” said Matt Call, UTC’s director.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Monongalia County Commission talks Harmony Grove Interchange

MORGANTOWN — The Harmony Grove Interchange — which would create a new exit from Interstate 79 to the Morgantown Industrial Park — could be four years away. The bad news comes as Mountaintop Beverage, a new bottling plant at the MIP, which is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Monongalia County directly and hundreds more around the state indirectly, prepares for full production in March, according to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom.
MORGANTOWN, WV
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire

FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
FAIRMONT, WV
'It's been an interesting ride' for Hillsview Floral owner Mike Graham

KINGWOOD — After working nearly 50 Valentine’s Days, Mike Graham is ready to take on new challenges. Graham, the owner of Hillsview Floral, is retiring and selling his business. Hillsview has been a staple of the Preston County business community since the 1960s, when Philomena Hardesty opened the business in the iconic A-frame building on East Main Street in Kingwood.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Aurora/Eglon News

The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. The second service will be March 1 at Maple Spring Church with speaker Pastor Mark Teets. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for Easter Sunrise Service.
AURORA, WV
Inside The Coop: Cooking with Sara enriches life skills in the kitchen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sara Slider serves smiles and enriching life skills to the community of Buckhannon through cooking classes offered at The Coop on Main Street. Starting a month earlier with a partially finished, but working, kitchen, The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opened its doors to hosting classes dedicated to broadening the palate of the local community. Slider is the mastermind chef and sole instructor of the offered cooking classes each month.
BUCKHANNON, WV
PHS Interact Club volunteers in the community

KINGWOOD — Preston High School has been home to Key Club for over a decade, a club emphasizing service to self and community. Key Club has been changed to Interact Club, which shares the same values. The Key Club was an offshoot of Kiwanis, but with no local Kiwanis...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Grantsville structure fire under investigation

GRANTSVILLE, MD. — A Grantsville, Md., structure fire is under investigation. According to a release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the blaze occurred around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at 106B Stone Hill Road, Grantsville.
GRANTSVILLE, MD

