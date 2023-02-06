Read full article on original website
Krewe Of Janus Parade Forecast
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Mardi Gras time here in the ArkLaMiss which means it’s also time for parades to start filling the streets in celebration. This Saturday, February 11th, 2023, is the Krewe of Janus Parade, let’s discuss the forecast:. TEMPERATURES:. Daytime highs, which...
Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus is Celebrating 40 years since they brought Mardi Gras magic to the twin cities. Lucy Holtzclaw, Captain of Krewe of Janus, told NBC 10 about the parade. “We started in 1984, and we just increased over and over; like this year, we have about 60 entries overall.”
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
Evening Forecast – Friday, February 10
West Monroe, LA – (02/10/23) Another cool night ahead with clouds and a few showers continuing overnight and into early Saturday morning. While rain won’t be widespread or overly impactful for most, it could be rather inconvenient and somewhat of a nuisance given the cool temperatures. The better chances for seeing rain, overnight and into early Saturday morning, would be west and south.
Deputies attempting to locate 4 persons of interest in West Monroe convenience store theft
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that took place at the J-Mart West convenience store in West Monroe, La. Deputies are attempting to identify four persons of interest in the photo below. If you have any information on […]
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
MISSING PERSON: Missing Ouachita Parish 15-year-old juvenile has been located, deputies confirm
UPDATE: As of February 10, 2023, at 1:54 PM, Toriano Hogg Jr. has been located by authorities. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 15-year-old Toriano Hogg Jr., who was last seen at his residence in Monroe, La. on February 9, 2023. Hogg is described as a Black male […]
Officials lift school lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School; suspect still on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 10, 2023, Riverbend Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office being involved in a high-speed chase near the school. As of now, authorities are currently searching for a suspect in the area.
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
Night to Shine by The Tim Tebow Foundation is back in person
RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– Night to Shine is a prom for those with special needs put on by the Tim Tebow foundation. The event hasn’t been in person since Covid. Finally, this year all the guests will be crowned kings and queens in person again. Tara Smith, Coordinator for...
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
Monroe woman accused of stealing over $1K worth of alcohol from convenience store; jailed
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing approximately $1,094 worth of alcohol with three other suspects. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a convenience store on the 6000 block of Cypress Street […]
Louisiana woman accused of stealing from Dillard’s; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
City of Monroe plagued with recent shootings; some suspects captured & some still on the run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Three separate shootings have taken place in Monroe since Sunday, February 5. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae goes over whose been captured and who is still on the run. Over the past few days, the City of Monroe has been plagued with shootings, leaving several victims behind, […]
Sterlington High School student dies in fatal crash
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes. During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling […]
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
