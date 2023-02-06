West Monroe, LA – (02/10/23) Another cool night ahead with clouds and a few showers continuing overnight and into early Saturday morning. While rain won’t be widespread or overly impactful for most, it could be rather inconvenient and somewhat of a nuisance given the cool temperatures. The better chances for seeing rain, overnight and into early Saturday morning, would be west and south.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO