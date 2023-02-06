ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Krewe Of Janus Parade Forecast

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Mardi Gras time here in the ArkLaMiss which means it’s also time for parades to start filling the streets in celebration. This Saturday, February 11th, 2023, is the Krewe of Janus Parade, let’s discuss the forecast:. TEMPERATURES:. Daytime highs, which...
Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus is Celebrating 40 years since they brought Mardi Gras magic to the twin cities. Lucy Holtzclaw, Captain of Krewe of Janus, told NBC 10 about the parade. “We started in 1984, and we just increased over and over; like this year, we have about 60 entries overall.”
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
Evening Forecast – Friday, February 10

West Monroe, LA – (02/10/23) Another cool night ahead with clouds and a few showers continuing overnight and into early Saturday morning. While rain won’t be widespread or overly impactful for most, it could be rather inconvenient and somewhat of a nuisance given the cool temperatures. The better chances for seeing rain, overnight and into early Saturday morning, would be west and south.
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
Night to Shine by The Tim Tebow Foundation is back in person

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– Night to Shine is a prom for those with special needs put on by the Tim Tebow foundation. The event hasn’t been in person since Covid. Finally, this year all the guests will be crowned kings and queens in person again. Tara Smith, Coordinator for...
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
Sterlington High School student dies in fatal crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes.  During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling […]
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
