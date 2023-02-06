ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Suspected Qountry Tavern shooter indicted on murder, weapons charges

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHAvQ_0keHpkIR00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The man charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Shazer on Elmira’s southside last month has now been accused by a Chemung County Grand Jury.

Shamel Swan, 29, was indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and one count of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, according to the court document dated January 26.

Elmira man arrested on Murder Warrant after Saturday morning shooting

Swan was arrested on January 21 after an early morning shooting at Qountry Tavern. Police said Shazer, 34, was taken to the hospital and later died.

According to EPD, Swan was found later that day in the Sayre-Athens area in Pennsylvania. Elmira Police with law enforcement in Bradford County to take Swan into custody.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman kicks front door in, allegedly assaults resident

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman suspected of kicking in a front door and beating up a homeowner was arrested and charged, police say. Denise Jazzm Washington reportedly forced her way into an apartment near the 700 block of Edwin Street on Sept. 4 at 10:40 p.m., Officer Ryan Brague said. Washington allegedly said, “I’m on your a**,” to the woman as she punched her in the face multiple times, according...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wxhc.com

County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine

Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
News Channel 34

State police hold briefing on missing PA woman

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp

Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County

An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail

An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
HORNELL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Indicted On Second Degree Murder Charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man accused of murder on Elmira's southside in January has now been indicted. According to a Chemung County Grand Jury, 29-year-old Shamel Swan was indicted on a second degree murder charge and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The charge stems from an...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy