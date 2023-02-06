Suspected Qountry Tavern shooter indicted on murder, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The man charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Shazer on Elmira’s southside last month has now been accused by a Chemung County Grand Jury.

Shamel Swan, 29, was indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and one count of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, according to the court document dated January 26.

Swan was arrested on January 21 after an early morning shooting at Qountry Tavern. Police said Shazer, 34, was taken to the hospital and later died.

According to EPD, Swan was found later that day in the Sayre-Athens area in Pennsylvania. Elmira Police with law enforcement in Bradford County to take Swan into custody.

