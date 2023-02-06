Multiple crews from 4 counties battle house fire after explosion in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple fire departments from various counties were busy battling a house fire that broke out in Centre County Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of South Mountain Road in Taylor Township for a second-alarm dwelling fire around 1 p.m., Port Matilda Deputy Chief Derrick Reese said. The call went out originally for a reported explosion from a gas stove.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a two-story home that fully involved with flames shooting through the roof, Reese said. Once crews were able to move a low-hanging tree branch, they were able to start extinguishing the fire.

The homeowner was home at the time of the explosion but was able to make it out the house safely, Reese said.

Six fire departments from Centre, Clearfield, Blair and Huntingdon counties responded to the fire, according to Reese. There also were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.

