Easton, MA

Woman killed in police-involved shooting in Easton

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in Easton.

The DA’s office said Easton police responded to the Spooner Street home late Sunday morning for a well-being check after it was reported that a 56-year-old woman was attempting to commit suicide.

After speaking with police, the woman ran downstairs and threatened to shoot the officers and herself, according to the DA’s office. While the officers evacuated the home, the DA’s office said the woman ran back upstairs and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them.

An Easton officer, fearing for their safety, then shot the woman once in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene .

The DA’s office said the woman’s firearm turned out to be a pump-action BB gun.

Officials believe the woman suffered from long-term mental health issues and suicidal ideation.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, seek immediate help :

Crisis Text Line : Text HOME to 741741
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline : Call, text or chat 988
Suicide Prevention Lifeline : Call (800) 273-8255
BH Link : Rhode Islanders can call 401-414-LINK (5465)
Kids’ Link RI : Parents can call 1-855-543-5465

