City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
Free Suicide Prevention Training at American Legion Post 210; Wed Feb 15th, 6:30 PM
This coming Wednesday night, February 15th; American Legion Post 210 will be hosting some VA Illiana Health Care staffers to talk about suicide prevention. They will be talking about the SAVE program: Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. As Post 210 Commander Dave Morris explains; this free Wednesday evening program, starting...
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
VA Illiana Celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
DANVILLE, Ill. — VA Illiana will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 12-18 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week. Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans. Local commemoration efforts include a hamburger luncheon sponsored by the Marine Corps League, an outing to the Fischer Theater, and visits by public officials.
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
Golden Nugget Casino Dealer Training Offered Free Starting Mon Feb 13th at DACC
With Danville’s new Golden Nugget Casino getting ready to open sometime this spring, dealer training is available starting Monday, February 13th out at Danville Area Community College. You can sign up through February 20th. Golden Nugget’s Chris Hawkland told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show that this kind of training to become a casino dealer is a rare opportunity.
Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
Ford County Sheriff announces discovery and detonation of explosives
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Sheriff, Chad Johnson, announced the discovery and subsequent detonation of multiple explosives in connection with a search warrant for James Watterson, 34. Johnson says Watterson was arrested on Saturday, February 4, on a warrant stemming from threats to law enforcement officers...
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
U of I Police investigating Peeping Tom shower incident at dorm
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after they said a man was caught entering women’s shower areas at a dorm hall Sunday morning. Officials said the incident happened between 3 and 5:30 a.m. at Oglesby Hall, one of two buildings that make up the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The […]
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
Crime Stoppers: Urbana man wanted for weapons charges
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a person who recently failed to appear in court to face criminal charges. Officials said Jovan D. Marshall, 42, was previously charged with possessing a weapon as a felon, but he never appeared in court. A warrant has been issued for […]
