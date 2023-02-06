ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Riverside Moving Into Old Farm Fresh Space In Hampton

HAMPTON—Riverside Health System will soon be moving into the former Farm Fresh space located at 30 Towne Centre Way in Hampton. No opening date has been set yet, but Riverside sources confirm the space will primarily be used for internal and family medicine, and may also include ophthalmology. Farm...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman

A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton

The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
EDENTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/. Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton

Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
HAMPTON, VA

