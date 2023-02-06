Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Riverside Moving Into Old Farm Fresh Space In Hampton
HAMPTON—Riverside Health System will soon be moving into the former Farm Fresh space located at 30 Towne Centre Way in Hampton. No opening date has been set yet, but Riverside sources confirm the space will primarily be used for internal and family medicine, and may also include ophthalmology. Farm...
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
WAVY News 10
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman
A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
WAVY News 10
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting to break into home in Illinois
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting …. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Sentara’s 3D Mammography van brings cancer screening …. A bright...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
WAVY News 10
Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
WAVY News 10
Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/. Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street.
WAVY News 10
Water main break closes Hampton intersection
A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
WAVY News 10
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
WAVY News 10
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
Gaming machines stolen from 3 Ocean View businesses
Norfolk Police want to find two men accused of committing three recent burglaries in the Ocean View area of the city.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
Tractor-trailer crash causes lane closure on S Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake
According to a tweet from Chesapeake Roads, Battlefield Blvd. S northbound at Old Battlefield Blvd. has a lane closed due to an 18-wheeler accident.
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Virginia Beach and the good he is doing for the community.
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
The shooting five weeks ago at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News echoes a 2000 Michigan incident in which a first-grader killed a classmate. A former prosecutor in that case talks about that case, and has advice for Newport News. Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where …. The shooting...
'Something’s wrong': Mother last saw missing son after dropping him off at NSU
Keith Anderson is 18 years old and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to police.
Woman hit by car in Chesapeake seriously injured
Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Nashville Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, 30-year-old Shamoine Briggs and 31-year-old Joseph Cross were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, five counts of use of a firearm, robbery, carjacking, arson, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
