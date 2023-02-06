Various News: MJF Reveals Which PPV Made Him Want To Be A Wrestler, Cricket Wireless Offering Wreslemania Tickets, This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule

Read full article on original website
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF
– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. That show, which is from Uncasville, CT, has 4,875 tickets out. RAW on February 13 in Brooklyn has 9,442 tickets out. Smackdown on February 17 in Montreal is virtually sold out...
Tickets on Sale For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive
IMPACT Wrestling & NJPW present Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive during WrestleMania week, and tickets are now on sale. The show is set to take place on March 30th in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater as part of WrestleCon, as announced earlier this week. The tickets are now...
WWE 2K23 Confirms Roman Reigns & More For Roster
WWE 2K23 has confirmed several expected names for the game’s roster including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and more. 2K Games has been announcing members of the game’s roster throughout the week and the latest announcement has confirmed Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre for the game.
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the 1989 Royal Rumble. Prichard talked about working with Hulk Hogan, Ron Garvin joining WWE, and his feelings about Dusty Rhodes potentially jumping to WWE, as well. Some highlights are below. On working with Hulk Hogan as Brother Love:...
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
Gunther Sets 21st Century Record For WWE Intercontinental Title Reigns
Gunther’s reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has hit a record for the 21st century. WWE announced on Instagram on Thursday that the Smackdown star’s run as champion is officially the longest of the 21st century to date. Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion for 245 days, making his reign...
Bianca Belair Confirms Hulu Series Began Filming During Royal Rumble, What to Expect
Bianca Belair has confirmed that her Hulu reality series with Montez Ford began filming over Royal Rumble weekend, and previewed what to expect from the show. Belair spoke with Matt Aguilar of ComicBook Nation at the PPV and talked about the upcoming reality series; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.9.23
Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 2.8.23
It’s a title themed show this week as we have two title matches plus a pair of eliminator matches. That should be enough to make for a good night as AEW tends to treat its titles seriously. The build towards Revolution continues and we should be getting some more added to the card. Let’s get to it.
Fred Rosser On the Changes To NJPW STRONG’s Format, Is Excited For Mercedes Mone
NJPW STRONG is undergoing some big changes this year, and Fred Rosser weighed in on those moves in a new interview. Rosser spoke with the NJPW website about the STRONG LIVE PPVs and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system and more. You can check out the highlights below:
Big E. Says Its Time For Montez Ford’s Rise, Talks His Admiration For Kofi Kingston
Big E. is looking forward to seeing Montez Ford’s star rise, as he noted on this week’s episode of The Bump. E. appeared on the WWE Digital show this week and talked about Kofi Kingston and Ford among other things, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
