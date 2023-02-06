Various News: MJF Reveals Which PPV Made Him Want To Be A Wrestler, Cricket Wireless Offering Wreslemania Tickets, This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.

