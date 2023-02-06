ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Various News: MJF Reveals Which PPV Made Him Want To Be A Wrestler, Cricket Wireless Offering Wreslemania Tickets, This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF

– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
WWE 2K23 Confirms Roman Reigns & More For Roster

WWE 2K23 has confirmed several expected names for the game’s roster including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and more. 2K Games has been announcing members of the game’s roster throughout the week and the latest announcement has confirmed Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre for the game.
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert

As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays

It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Updated Impact No Surrender Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
Gunther Sets 21st Century Record For WWE Intercontinental Title Reigns

Gunther’s reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has hit a record for the 21st century. WWE announced on Instagram on Thursday that the Smackdown star’s run as champion is officially the longest of the 21st century to date. Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion for 245 days, making his reign...
Bianca Belair Confirms Hulu Series Began Filming During Royal Rumble, What to Expect

Bianca Belair has confirmed that her Hulu reality series with Montez Ford began filming over Royal Rumble weekend, and previewed what to expect from the show. Belair spoke with Matt Aguilar of ComicBook Nation at the PPV and talked about the upcoming reality series; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.9.23

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 2.8.23

It’s a title themed show this week as we have two title matches plus a pair of eliminator matches. That should be enough to make for a good night as AEW tends to treat its titles seriously. The build towards Revolution continues and we should be getting some more added to the card. Let’s get to it.
