Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
rhinotimes.com
White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews
At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
rhinotimes.com
Matheny Raises Only Questions About Rewritten Legislative Agenda
Councilmember Zack Matheny was the only member of the City Council to question the 2023 legislative agenda and to question the process used to create it. The Greensboro City Council legislative agenda is a list of bills that the City Council requests the legislature pass. The Greensboro City Council traditionally hasn’t had much success getting much of the list passed.
rhinotimes.com
Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle
Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
rhinotimes.com
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
rhinotimes.com
Vaughan Talks Of Unintended Consequences Of Tax Hike She Opposed
An exchange at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 City Council meeting between Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Assistant City Manager Larry Davis didn’t make much sense, unless you consider what was left unsaid. Vaughan is the lone member of the current City Council who voted against the 2022-2023 budget, which included...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford Commissioners To Present Wish List To Local Delegation
On Friday morning, Feb. 10, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the local delegation of state representatives to let the state reps know what moves in the coming 2023 legislative session would benefit the county. The board meets with the legislators periodically to keep them apprised of...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Receives Federal Grant To Reduce Traffic Deaths
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced this week that North Carolina would be receiving $8.15 million in federal grants to help reduce traffic deaths. The $8.15 million will be distributed to a dozen cities, towns and regional planning organizations in the state from the US Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Launching Huge Counteroffensive In the Opioid War
For three decades, the opioid addiction epidemic has marched on, taking one life after another in Guilford County as well as across the US. Guilford County government – with funding from a national lawsuit filed by local and state governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors – is now set to launch a huge, well-funded, long-term counteroffensive meant to halt the epidemic locally and save lives that would otherwise be lost.
rhinotimes.com
Thurm Asks For Truth About New Police Cars. The Truth Is There Aren’t Any
An unwritten rule for attorneys is that you never ask a witness a question if you don’t already know the answer. Following a question asked by City Councilmember Tammi Thurm at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, that might be a good rule for councilmembers to consider. At that meeting,...
rhinotimes.com
High Point’s ‘Winter Wipeout’ Is More Of An Early Outdoor Spring Cleaning
The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign – which has become very familiar to the good Samaritans who live in that city. The event gets residents out of their homes and into the fresh air to...
Comments / 0